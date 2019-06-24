“Peace once more reigns in Poland.

Editor’s note: This is a the last of a three-part series on strong disagreement that occurred in the late 1880s in Manistee between the Polish contingent from St. Joseph Church and their priest.

As a recap from the previous weeks stories…in the late 1880s, Manistee’s Polish Catholic contingent at St. Joseph Church had been divided between those who wanted their priest, Father Grochowski, to stay and those who believed his high taxes (i.e. rental for church pews, parish support, etc.) were a ploy for him to steal from them.

We pick up the story shortly after a riot, called “Polish War!” by the Advocate, had just taken place in which police officers and the Light Guard were called to quell the two factions. With that said, the following is reprinted from the May 10, 1889 issue of the Manistee Advocate:

“Sunday a guard was stationed at the Armory ready for any emergency, and in case of another outbreak a general fire alarm and the shooting of three guns from the balcony would give signal for every man to report.

“During the afternoon a fire started at D.W. Lewis’ old shingle mill and a general alarm was sounded. It was amusing to note the hurried movement of the guard at the Armory. They all thought another rising had occurred in Poland. It showed, however, that the boys were ready and willing to defend the city and put down lawlessness.

“Monday, all was quiet in Poland. The authorities were confident that there would be no further trouble. But it was the hush before the storm. Tuesday, knots of men could be seen around town discussing the situation and speaking in earnest tones of the outlook. The priest will not leave, and his faction, which comprises about two-thirds of the congregation, determined to hold a meeting, Tuesday night, and make overtures to the dissenters, in regard to buying them out and paying them the amount of money they had contributed to the church.

“With this end in view, a meeting was called Tuesday evening at German Hall. By 7:30 o’clock the place was thronged with representatives of both parties. Three men were preside: Jos. Wier, Jos. Sceshewski and F. Kasmerkoski.

“They mounted the little stage at the farther end of the hall and after calling the meeting to order, John Sceshewski started off at a lively rate, in Polish. He must have spoken 300 words a minute. When his wind gave out, in three minutes, a man at the farther end of the hall jumped up and rattled off a tornado of oratory which must have aroused the enthusiasm of the audience for every man present arose, like an uplifted lance, and screamed as loud as his lungs would permit. Excitement ruled supreme. Every face in the hall seemed to glow with a fire of vengeance. Men stood on chairs and fifty endeavored to speak at one time.

“The chairman thumped on the old stage table and finally, after a five minutes bedlam, quiet was restored. Then a ring was made in the center of the hall and Loren Mierzwa, the butcher, advanced to the arena, with straw hat in hand, and commenced his oration. He was in favor of unity in the congregation, he said in Polish, but the moment he spoke of the Priest, he was assailed by a cross-fire of epithets from the audience.

“A commotion was noticed at one end of the enclosure, when Jim Franklin burst through and walked to the center. He balanced himself on one leg, pulled up his sleeves and pitched into Mierzwa and gave him and the faction opposed to Father Grochowski, a resounding tongue-threshing.

“Then bedlam was resumed again. Twenty men advanced, each with his own style of ideas, good, bad and indifferent and inside of ten minutes after the meeting was called to order, every man in the hall was talking and emphasizing his remarks with banging a chair, kicking the floor or cutting the air with his hands. The affairs of the meeting held on future control and the greatest noise and confusion reigned supreme. When a little quiet could be secured, a man would talk for a few moments until interrupted by a hundred voices.

“The commotion continued until both factions were heartily tired, and without coming to any conclusion, finally broke up and went home. Policemen were stationed at the door of the hall, during the proceedings, and followed the parties until they were confident of public peace being obeyed.

“Wednesday morning, the authorities were again active. Becoming aware of the fact that the men who were arrested Saturday night had refused to pay the costs as agreed to, warrants to the number of 56 were issued for their re-arrest. They all put in an appearance and each was held in $300 bail until Monday when they will be brought up for hearing.”

With all the problems still at hand and the factions still in each of their “corners”, Bishop Richter of Grand Rapids arrived in the city to help put an end to disharmony in the Catholic community. However, his mediation didn’t quite go as planned. The Manistee Advocate, once again provides details taken from its May 17, 1889 issue:

“Peace once more reigns in Poland.

“The priest has resigned and all trouble is at an end.

“Saturday afternoon’s train was freighted with great joy to the Polish people of Manistee. Rt. Rev. Bishop Richter of Grand Rapids, accompanied by Rev. Father Ponganis arrived in Manistee and immediately proceeded to St. Mary’s pastorate. When the news spread through the city, crowds of Polanders composed mostly of the dissatisfied v of St. Joseph’s gathered opposite the building and appointed a committee to see the Bishop. Rev. Father Ponganis met the delegation, held a conference with them, and counseled quiet, peaceful action.

“The Bishop was not seen during the evening by the parishioners of St. Joseph’s but granted an audience to an Advocate representative. He was reticent on the question of the Polish trouble.

“Sunday morning he solemnized early mass at St. Mary’s pastorate to give evidence in regard to the disturbance. The Bishop accepted all the testimony under oath and listened to both sides until 11 o’clock Sunday night. The whole charges and contra-charges when summed up accounted to very little, and taking everything into consideration, the Bishop thought each faction was to blame. He offered to adjust the difficulty to suit the major claims of both, but the element opposed to Father Grochowski strenuously objected to settle unless their pastor was removed. This course would not be pursued by the Bishop and the conference closed without any apparent advance toward an agreement.

“Monday morning Rev. Father Grochowski handed his resignation to the Bishop, at the solicitation of friends, and this ended the contest. The reverend gentleman will be changed to Saginaw, and Rev. Father Kowlowski, a graduate of the Milwaukee College, now of Midland, has been appointed to St. Joseph’s Parish. Both sides are satisfied and peace once more rules supreme in Poland.”

The next morning, Father Grochowski left Manistee for Saginaw on the 11:30 a.m. train. The Manistee Advocate reported that, “He had been escorted to the depot by the above number of his supporters (estimated to be roughly 300), accompanied by Gerlach’s brass band. The enthusiasm evinced by these people was most remarkable. They kissed his hands and garments, bemoaned his departure with sobs and tears, and children strewed his path with flowers. Such a scene has never before been witnessed in the city.”