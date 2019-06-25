Benzie Area Genealogical Society program slated for July 10

BENZIE COUNTY — The Benzie Area Genealogical Society will be presenting a program on “Cluster Research or discovering you’re related to the whole block.”

The event is set for 2 p.m. on July 10 at the Benzie Area Historical Museum in Benzonia. It will be presented by Jessica Trotter.

In the early days it was custom people to marry someone within a 16 block area of where they lived. This leads to many of the neighbors becoming family members. This presentation offers tips, tricks and examples of how researching the neighborhood can further research.

Trotter holds a BA in History from MSU and a Master of Science in Information from the University of Michigan and works in public libraries by day. She’s also a genealogy researcher and presents regionally on family history topics — including annually for the Archives of Michigan & Michigan Genealogical Council’s Abrams Foundation Family History Seminar, for the Genealogy Center at Allen County Public Library, and at the National Genealogical Society Conference.

She’s been researching her family’s stories for more than 20 years with research areas including the Midwest, African American, British Isles, Canadian and early American research. She also maintains a genealogy research related blog called Genie Road Trip at genieroadtrip.com.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The event is free of charge, and no reservations are required.

For more information contact Melanie Olsen at (231) 275-6671 or olsen@lakenpineslodge.com.