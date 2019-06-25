CASMAN director receives highly effective evaluation

MANISTEE — The CASMAN Board of education announced at Monday’s Board of Education meeting that director Shelley VanVoorst has received a highly effective rating on her annual evaluation.

In releasing the information, board president Steve Parsons said VanVoorst was rated on a 4 point (with a 4 being the highest rating) scale in 21 areas relating to her job performance. VanVoorst was rated in three domains broken down in results or student achievement, leadership and systems alignment or management skills.

“Shelley received a rating of 3.44 in the first domain of results,” said Parsons. “She was given a 3.59 in leadership and 3.43 in systems alignment. Her overall rating was 3.48, which is highly effective.”

Board members also approved the final budget for the 2018-19 school year and the opening budget for the 2019-20 year. Manistee County School Business Cooperative finance director Kris Mauntler was in attendance at the meeting to answer any questions for the board.

“You had a good year and finished with $81,003 excess revenue over expenditures,” said Mauntler. “You saw an increase in federal revenue, Title I and with the cushion we put in the budget every year it left you in good shape.”

VanVoorst said what also helped was that budget was built on 60 students and they ended up with 71 students. So an opening estimated state per pupil funding of $519,652 ended up being $623,149.

“We were very happy to get those extra students,” said VanVoorst. “Some of them were seniors who were only part-time so the state gave us a lesser amount, but we were happy to have them.”

Mauntler told the board that in creating the 2019-20 budget she used a conservative approach like she always does.

“The 2019-20 budget is based on a series of assumptions,” said Mauntler. “It will be based on 60 students with no increase in state revenue and a 2 percent increase in staff wages. That will leave us an estimated deficit $53,761 and with general savings of $25,000 that leaves recalculated estimated deficit of $28,761.”

Board members were told that CASMAN has a beginning fund balance of $322,793 and with the estimated deficit that would lower it to $269,033.

Both the amended and opening budgets were approved on a unanimous vote. School districts are required to have a balanced budget in place by July 1.

Action was taken at Monday’s board meeting to approve a bid form Bob’s Roofing for repairs on the CASMAN building in the amount of $26,963. The bid included the following work:

• Gym roof: $7,621;

• North Canopy: $1,976;

• Main roof: $8,722;

• Drain pipe for the northeast lower roof: $2,113;

• Two south canopies: $6,037; and

• Boiler room roof: $494.

Action was also taken by the board to approve their meeting dates for the upcoming year. They include: Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 25, Dec. 16, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 23, April 27, May 18 and June 28. All meetings are for 5:30 p.m. at the school meeting room unless otherwise designated.

Board members also approved the school calendar for the upcoming school year. An open house was set for Aug. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. The first full day of classes for the students will be Sept. 3.

VanVoorst also delivered her monthly report to the board including an update on the emergency operations plan that they are working on with Compliance One.

“We have begun the process of creating our plan with them and we will have Abonmarche on site on July 7 to survey the building and get the information Compliance One needs to create new floor plans for us with current evacuation routes,” said VanVoorst. “The maps currently in use were hand drawn and not to scale. Luckily, Abonmarche still had the building on file from way back and will be able to update those existing maps with new information.”

VanVoorst said all the school districts will be part of the next School Safety meeting at 11 a.m. on July 2 at the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.

Along the line of safety measures, the board was updated on the installation of the new door locks at the building that were made possible with the Michigan State Police Safety Grant funds.

“They have started work on installing the door locks on the front and back entrances,” said VanVoorst. “Once the keypad systems are installed it should be ready to go. I also have IT pricing out the purchase and installation of a couple of outside cameras as we continue to have issues with people climbing on the roof. My hope is to get pricing and submit a grant to the revenue sharing board in the fall.”

Board members also were informed about the purchase of new laptops for the teachers.

“The teacher laptops are six years old and we have priced out replacing them,” said VanVoorst. “The bid was submitted as part of the new budget and the old laptops will be cleared out and be ready for the students to use in the classroom.”