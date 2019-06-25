Grant money awarded by revenue sharing board

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Local Revenue Sharing Board (LRSB) approved grant requests to a variety of local entities totaling $225,134.

“The Local Revenue Sharing Grants are an excellent way to fund public safety equipment, that a local municipality may not otherwise be able to afford,” said David Kieft, Manistee County administrator.

There were 12 grant applications during cycle I of this year. The board approved five, with four applications receiving the full requested funding.

The revenue sharing board receives 2 percent of electronic gaming profits from the Little River Casino Resort and distributes it to government entities. The board’s first priority is to award nearly 12 percent of the funds toward public safety grants, followed by the obligated payments in lieu of taxes (PILT). Additional funds are then divided between the local governments and are intended to provide funding for critical needs in the local community.

The Little River Band of Indians (LRBOI) made a payment of $775,502.78 in May, and a payment in November for $960,976.

Over $30 million in grants have been awarded since the board was founded in 1999.

The largest public safety grant of $50,000 was awarded to the Manistee Township Fire Department to replace a fire engine. According to the grant application, the current engine is 26 years old and “cannot be rebuilt and continue much longer.”

Other grants what were awarded include:

• $46,880 that will provide partial funding to implement an emergency operations plan for Manistee county schools. These plans will be designed to provide important guidance during an emergency. This request was made on behalf of the Manistee County Sheriff’s office.

• $7,500 to purchase three sets of fire turnout gear and replacement firefighting equipment on behalf of the Blacker Airport Authority.

• $11,600 for the purchase of seven body cameras with charging kits, and associated warranty and shipping costs for the Manistee City Police Department. The requested amount was $19,310.75.

• $13,500 to purchase a chest compression system designed to help improve outcomes of sudden cardiac arrest victims and improve operations for medical responders.

The PILT payments will be approved in December, and paid out in February.

All LRSB meetings are held at 5 p.m. at Manistee Township Hall. Grant applications for 2019 Cycle II will be mailed out in July, and are due in the County Administrator’s Office by 5 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2019. Cycle II verbal presentations meeting will be on Oct.7, 2019 and the grant awards meeting will be on Dec. 9.