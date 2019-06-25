Looking Back for June 26

40 YEARS AGO

North Central merges with Southern Airways

Officials of Southern Airways and North Central Airlines announced today that merger arrangements made by the two airlines will go into effect on July 1 with the beginning of the nation’s newest major air carrier, Republic Airlines. The merger is not expected to have any immediate effect on the operations of North Central Airlines at Manistee Blacker Airport.

Kiwanis breakfast postponed

The Kiwanis pancake breakfast, originally scheduled for July 1, has been postponed a week, according to Len Kalcher, Kiwanis president. Kalcher said the Armory is not available for use on July 1 because of National Guard activities so the breakfast will be held the following week, July 8. Ray Smith will be the chief cook and honorary Kiwanian of the day.

60 YEARS AGO

Arcadia corporation has lots of turkeys

15,000 turkeys now replace the chickens that have been housed and grown in the former Arcadia Furniture Factory. The turkeys are the property of the Arcadia Corporation which recently purchased the factory buildings from Carl Miskotten. They were bought as day-old turks and will be raised to broiler size in a period of 16 weeks.

80 YEARS AGO

Bass anglers open season

Manistee bass fishermen, along with thousands of others throughout the state, opened the inland lakes season yesterday with a moderate success. The early morning and dusk anglers reported the best luck. Several limit catches were made at Pine Lake and other favorite bass spots in the county.

Chimney fire

Local firemen at 11:30 p.m. yesterday were called to Ray Johnson’s service garage on Washington Street by a passer-by who saw smoke pouring from the chimney and the service station closed for the night. The firemen said today wet papers and refuse put in the furnace late yesterday afternoon had caused the smoke and fire. No damage was done by the blaze, which remained confined to the chimney.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum