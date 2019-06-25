MSP asks for help in stolen police equipment case

CADILLAC — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post are investigating the theft of police equipment including a firearm, from vehicles parked at a residence near 30 Three-quarter Road and 39 Road in Wexford County.

The equipment was stolen between 8 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The items belonged to an MSP employee, and were stolen from an unmarked police vehicle and a personal vehicle parked at the employee’s residence.

Stolen items include MSP identification and badges, a Glock pistol, a gear bag and other various personal items. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cadillac Area Silent Observer by phone at (800) 528-8234, or online at casotips.com.

Information may be given anonymously, and information resulting in an arrest may result in a reward. Persons with info may also call the Cadillac Post directly at (231) 779-6040.