Volunteer Work Bees slated at new Wagoner Community Center

MANISTEE — Work bees are underway at the Wagoner Community Center.

The next Work Bee will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2; everyone is welcome to help out.

During the first work bee on June 11, volunteers did everything from lawn maintenance to light construction work to general clean up.

A lot of work has been done already.

“We’ve already had it remediated for mold; we had black mold,” said Sarah Howard, executive director of the Manistee County Council on Aging. “There were leaks in the ceilings; we’ve had all of those repaired. Now it’s time to redo the roofs, the right way.”

Howard said estimates on the roof are around $400,000.

“We are planning to get started on re-roofing the entire complex as the existing roof system is failing, and we need to protect the building from the elements. As you can imagine, the roof is rather complex with the vertical surface and whatnot,” she said.

Project architect Kendra Thompson is preparing bid documents for the roof.

The total goal of the capital campaign is $3.4 million, however, the immediate focus is on raising the funds to complete Phase 1 at a cost of $1.9 million.

“We have our sights set on Phase 1 which will convert the former parish center into our temporary dining and gathering facility and allow us to relocate from the present and seriously over-crowded Senior Center on River Street,” said Howard in a press release.

The “Tomorrow Begins Today” Capital Campaign is raising funds to convert the former St. Mary’s Church complex into a new Manistee County Senior Center, to be known as the Wagoner Community Center. The MCCOA, which recently acquired the former church property, has been working diligently to secure the funding for the project.

“A lot has happened since we kicked off the capital campaign,” said Howard. “We are continuing to meet with individual donors and have applied for several grants through private foundations. We have also engaged with USDA Rural Development to identify potential sources of funding that may be available to us through their programs.”

To date, $315,309 has been raised, according to Howard.

“We are not using any of our millage money for renovations period, that all goes to the seniors. So we’re having to do it all ourselves,” she said.

While the Wagoner Center’s primary emphasis will be on meeting the needs of area seniors, it will benefit the entire community.

“Day-to-day, the Wagoner Center will help us improve and expand the services we can offer to the local senior population, but it will also be available as an asset to the whole community,” said Howard. “It will make a perfect venue for weddings, reunions and a variety of other community events. We expect it to get used a lot.”

While the space is relatively large, it presents the possibilities of collaborating with other entities that can serve the senior community.

“We are having conversations with potential partners who may benefit from having a presence at the Wagoner Center,” said Mary Kaye Wilkosz, Capital Campaign Committee chair. “There are some very exciting things being discussed behind the scenes.”

Several fundraisers have already taken place with more planned in the coming weeks.

“The Manistee Chamber of Commerce 2019 Leadership Team has been raising funds for an outdoor patio, a volunteer group from the Senior Center held a spaghetti dinner and a community yard sale and ‘Old Bag’ purse and luggage sale,” said Wilkosz. “It all adds up.”

Follow the MCCOA Facebook page for upcoming events and activities.

The goal to move into the parish center portion is spring 2020, said Howard. The current building at 457 River St. will be sold.