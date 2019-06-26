Affordable housing, strong workforce crucial for supporting local economy

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a four part series examining the birth rate decline across the state, nation and in particular Manistee County and the many effects is has on the area. Today we look at the issues families face when searching for housing, and the problem local businesses face finding qualified workers who live in the area. On Friday, we will delve into the problem schools are facing as they struggle to hold their enrollment numbers.

MANISTEE COUNTY — Over the past decade a rising concern in Michigan communities is population growth, and particularly with younger generations.

While the growing birth decline has become a national trend, local impacts are concerning businesses and government leaders. In building a strong economy, what would support younger generations in both housing and income has put many communities to the test.

Sarah Lucas, executive director of Housing North, said while the Manistee area is losing its younger population, affordable housing is a reason they are moving elsewhere.

“We are, as region, aging and Manistee is no different,” Lucas said. “Because we are losing young people it’s just that much more important to have housing for them.

“What we are seeing and hearing is that young people are not moving to our communities, because there is not an adequate housing stock or adequate housing options for them; or they are moving away because of housing.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey five-year estimates (2013-17), the City of Manistee has around 3,736 total housing units and 952 are vacant. In Manistee County, there’s an estimated 15,781 total housing units and 5,971 are vacant.

Out of the estimated available housing units, 1,179 were built between 1939 or earlier — an aging housing stock.

“People are moving out the region because they can’t find a place to live that they can afford, or more often in Manistee than other places, the housing that is available out there is of such poor quality that they do not even want to deal with it,” Lucas said.

However, local businesses are facing a growing number of job openings. Finding qualified workers who live in the area is difficult to come by.

“We know that the housing issue is playing into the loss of young people, but if we want to support our economy we have to make room for them,” Lucas said. “Our businesses are having trouble hiring people because we don’t have the workforce anymore. A lot of our workforce is reaching retirement age and there aren’t enough young people to fill those jobs.”

The U.S. Census Bureau found that the average median income in the City of Manistee per household overall is $35,429; $47,409 for families and $26,674 for non-family households.

Out of the total occupied units in Manistee County, 2,346 residents moved in from 2010-14, while 599 residents moved in from 2015-17 — a 1,747 difference.

In 2019, the City of Manistee is taking part in various economic development efforts, while it was selected as a Project Rising Tide community. A top concern for local leaders is housing and creating jobs that provide a living wage.

Stacie Bytwork, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce president, said increasing housing options that are in need — which would include low income and workforce housing — would better support new and current residents.

“Manistee County definitely needs additional housing and having different options would enhance the attraction to live here in the community, as well as address current residents needs,” said Bytwork. “The Chamber of Commerce is currently working with housing developers and playing an active role in the Project Rising Tide initiative.”

Lissette Reyes, Manistee’s community development fellow, said Manistee leaders and Rising Tide officials are collaborating to explore different housing initiatives.

“Rising Tide has diverse recommendations we’re hoping to provide before the end of the summer,” Reyes said. “At the beginning of May, (Claire Karner, planner from Beckett & Raeder) and I presented to the Manistee Planning Commission some recommendations of updates and amendments to the zoning ordinances that would support more affordable diverse housing in Manistee.”

When it comes to the local job market, Reyes said studies show that industry is no longer the local leading employer.

“While a lot of people continue to think that ‘industry’ is the most important employer or economic driver of the city,” she said, “27.5 percent of occupations are in service, 23 percent in sales, 24 percent in professional occupations and 16 percent in production, transportation and moving occupations.”

While some people do not qualify for low income housing, Lucas said, they also cannot afford the housing stock that’s available.

“So many people fall through those cracks, the low income threshold is too low and the amount you need to earn to afford what’s out there is too high,” she said. “There’s a big gap.”

The issue, however, is much deeper than bringing youth to the area. Local leaders are also concerned with creating more options for senior housing, while many live in homes that are too large for their needs.

“There’s this dynamic where we do not have condos or smaller homes that retirees, and not just retirees, but especially them, are searching for,” Lucas said. “They want to downsize but the stock is not there. So they are staying in these single family homes, and there’s only one or two people living in them.

“They can’t afford to move because there’s no options for them. The only options are too expensive.”