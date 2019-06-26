All campsites at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will soon require online reservations

By Brandon Champion

MLive.com, Walker, Mich.

MUNISING — Another popular Michigan getaway is moving to a reservation-only system.

Reservations will be required for all camping in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore beginning July 11. Sleeping Bear Dunes began allowing campsite reservations at its D. H. Day Campground and Platte River Campground in April.

Campers can begin making reservations for Pictured Rocks starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday by going to www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.

The reservation requirement includes all 67 front-country campsites at Little Beaver Lake Campground, Twelvemile Campground, and Hurricane River Campground. The park’s backcountry sites already required reservations.

Increased traffic at Pictured Rocks is the main motivation for the change, according to National Park Service officials.

“The campgrounds have been first come, first served since inception,” said Chief of Interpretation Susan Reece.

“This worked okay when we had half the visitation. But now, especially during July and August, the campgrounds fill up by 10 a.m. This has left many campers scrambling and anxious to find camping sites.”

In 2018, for the first time in its 53-year history, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore saw more than 800,000 visitors in a single year. July and August are typically its busiest months.

The reservation system will allow visitors to plan their stays ahead of time and guarantee they have a camp site when they arrive, Reece added.