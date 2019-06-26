Blue Waters Cafe moves to new location

MANISTEE — The Blue Waters Cafe in Manistee has a new home.

Formerly located on Eighth Street, Michelle Kamper, owner, said the restaurant reopened today at the Manistee Hotel — 200 Arthur St.

For two weeks, Kamper said the business closed while details of the new location were sorted out. A pre-opening inspection was held Tuesday, which they passed. Wednesday morning the cafe opened the doors to its new location.

“We just wanted to get more visibility, and we weren’t getting it down in that area,” Kamper said. “There’s a lot of other restaurants in that area and I was the farthest away from everybody, so I felt like they were getting hit first and I was getting hit last.”

While the cafe closed temporarily, Kamper said plenty of residents reached out in support.

“All of our regulars are anticipating us reopening. My Facebook page is blowing up,” she said on Tuesday night. “We’ve been in business for 10 years.”

The menu and hours remain the same, but Kamper hopes they will pick up new patrons driving along U.S. 31 this summer.

“It was a better move for us in general; that building was really starting to get pretty bad physically,” she said. “I thought it would be better for us to get out more on the highway. It’s the same menu and hours, with all of our home cooked foods and stuff like that.”