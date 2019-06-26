Local consultant delivers state-wide keynote address

WAUSAU, Wis. — Manistee-based Urban Ingenuity, LLC recently delivered a keynote address to the Faculty Quality Assurance System Adjunct Faculty Summit in Wausau, Wisconsin.

This summit was designed to help colleges ensure that part-time faculty members are qualified to teach students and receive the training necessary to teach well.

Dr. Kenneth Urban’s presentation provided a foundation for attendees to understand how the Wisconsin Technical College System’s standards for qualified faculty align to complex accreditation and student success requirements.

Urban serves as a team lead for the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), and is a Pathways Coach for Achieving the Dream (ATD). The HLC is Michigan’s regional accreditor, accrediting nearly all of the public and private colleges and universities in Michigan, and 16 of the state’s 28 community colleges participate in ATD.

Urban Ingenuity, LLC is a consulting practice targeting high-performing educational, nonprofit and business organizations. The firm provides a wide range of expertise for accreditation, strategic planning, interim staffing, program design, mentoring, board coaching and training, speaking, event planning and process evaluation. The firm recently helped with strategic planning for a local arts organization.