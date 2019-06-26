Looking Back for June 27

40 YEARS AGO

Festival preparations

Beginning Saturday and continuing through July 4, this area is celebrating the Manistee National Forest Festival. The festival is chock full of activities including: tennis and softball tournaments, the Manistee World of Arts and Crafts show, a six-mile walking race as well as bicycle and raft races, the Boy Scouts Scoutarama, lumberjack contests, water events, an outdoor fish boil and an ox roast, a parade, and fireworks.

Konicki named State Commander of VFW

At the Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention held in Kalamazoo June 21-24, John E. Konicki of Manistee was elected State Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Michigan. This was the 60th annual convention of this 80,000 member organization. Konicki was born in Manistee and is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Grade School and Manistee High School. He served during World War II with the U.S. Army Medical Corps in the Pacific Theater of operations and the Japanese occupation.

60 YEARS AGO

Carol Bennett is member of court

Miss Carol Bennett as “Miss Bear Lake” was chosen a member of the National Cherry Queen’s Court Wednesday night. Miss Melissa Tornberg of Cadillac is National Cherry Queen, selected from among 24 girls seeking the honor. The queen and her court will reign over the National Cherry Festival at Traverse City on July 8, 9, 10.

80 YEARS AGO

A theft of suits

Two Detroit men are being held without charge in the county jail by local police officers who arrested them yesterday afternoon. Police Chief Roy C. Hebner is investigating the men and will arraign them late today unless it is found they are wanted elsewhere on a more serious charge. The two men were apprehended stealing suits of clothes from Billie’s Clothes Store, located at 385 River Street, through the quick action of William Derengoski, proprietor and his assistant, Henry Zielinski.

Hunter with Lewis Circus

When Lewis Bros. big three ring circus appears here in Manistee on July 13 at the Sands ground on East River Street, they will present with their organization a real, “Bring them back alive hunter”, named Maximillian Gruber, who, with his jungle beasts brought back with him from the jungle, will supply the patrons with many a thrill.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum