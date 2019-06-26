Manistee development awarded $1M in tax credits

LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is awarding more than $13.8 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to build or rehabilitate 14 developments.

“These tax credits are a limited resource, and there is always a greater demand than what we have available to allocate,” executive director Gary Heidel said. “MSHDA is developing new ways to strategically leverage our existing resources to update and develop a large number of affordable rental housing and improve efficiencies across the board.”

The Hillcrest Apartments development planned for Manistee was awarded $1,091,745. Developers are the Hollander Development Corporation and Little River Real Estate Management, LLC.

Hillcrest Apartments is proposed at the former Washington Elementary School property, located on Ford Street bordering Short Street and Third Avenue.

The 3.5 acre site would support 50 units, at rental rates affordable to households with incomes from 30 percent to 100 percent of area median income.

According to the press release, about half of the total units in the 14 LIHTC-backed projects will be brand new. The remaining 503 apartments will benefit from critical safety improvements, energy efficiencies and modernized amenities.

“Housing tax credits are a critical resource for developers when planning to build or rehabilitate quality affordable rental housing,” Heidel said. “Overall, we estimate that this round of tax credit awards will leverage more than $126 million in private investment for Michigan.”

LIHTC are federal tax credits administered by MSHDA through a competitive application process. The Authority holds two funding rounds per year, in October and April, each for roughly half of the available $27.5 million credit.

Developers can draw from their tax credit amount annually for 10 years, keeping housing affordable over the long term and sustaining major investments in local communities.