Muzzle Loaders sponsor weekend firearm clinic

MANISTEE — The Manistee Muzzle Loading Club will host a weekend event dedicated to marksmanship skills Saturday and Sunday at Fort Rendezvous, their club headquarters and shooting range.

The Muzzle Loading Club joins with Revolutionary War Veterans Association (RWVA) to present a Project Appleseed event. Project Appleseed is a nationwide program that teaches marksmanship proficiency with an eye towards American heritage.

Muzzle Loading Club member Henry Rozmarek said the purpose of the event is to “train people to shoot guns properly and safely.”

New shooters will be taught the fundamentals of marksmanship, while more experienced gun owners have the opportunity to polish their skills, learn new techniques and become a RWVA Instructor in training.

“They teach the Marine Corps method of shooting and if you qualify over the two days this project is going, then you receive the same expert rifleman patch that the Marines receive during basic training,” said Rozmarek. “These people are going to break you of the bad habits and teach you the correct way to shoot.”

Participants in the two-day clinic will also be educated on American history. According to the Project Appleseed website, the event seeks to “reconnect Americans with the people and events of colonial America.”

The Muzzle Loading Club will also provide a lecture on colonial-era weaponry on Sunday.

“While the guns cool off, they teach a history lesson all about the Revolutionary War and how the United States was formed,” said Rozmarek. “It’s a gun safety course, a shooting course, and a history course — all in one.”

Participants will have the opportunity to fire flintlocks, muskets and other black powder rifles.

The program begins at 9 a.m. and will proceed until 4 p.m. Event organizers encourage participants to arrive early to allow time for setup and sign-in.

The Manistee Muzzle Loaders Club suggests shooters practice firearm safety. They caution that rifles must be cased and remain unloaded in a vehicle until after the safety briefing. Eye and ear protection is required and no illegal firearms are allowed. Participants are asked to bring a rifle with sling, ammunition, rifle mat and plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Project Appleseed is sponsored by the Revolutionary War Veterans Assoc, a 501(c)(3) organization.