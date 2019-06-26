Retiring superintendent looks back on time in district

ONEKAMA — Kevin Hughes laughed as he recalled the memory of becoming a part of the Onekama Consolidated Schools because he said it felt like it was just yesterday when he was hired in 1995 as the third grade teacher at Arcadia Elementary School.

Fast forward 24 years to today, Hughes will be retiring from the district this week after spending the past 12 years as superintendent. However, he is quick to point out he isn’t going anywhere and plans to be an active participant in the community.

“I still plan to keep running my charter fishing business and I am president of the Manistee County Sport Fishing Association,” said Hughes. “I also plan to remain on the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce board, so I am not going anywhere.”

Hughes surprised his board of education at their February meeting when he announced he would be retiring at the end of his contract on June 30. The board has since hired retired Manton Consolidated Schools superintendent Mark Parsons for 100 days during the 2019-20 school year to serve as interim superintendent.

Hughes said during his two-year tenure at Arcadia Elementary he was really proud of something he and former teacher Sally Catanese started with the salmon in the classroom for the students.

“Sally and I were the first ones in the state to do that program and now it is at over 250 schools in the state, but it started right in Arcadia Elementary School,” said Hughes.

In 1997 Hughes moved to being the Onekama Consolidated Schools elementary principal when Beth McCarthy became the superintendent of the Onekama Consolidated Schools. It is a position he remained in until becoming superintendent in 2006.

Hughes said during his tenure they also had the successful bond issues with one approved in 2009 that allowed the district to make some major changes to the campus.

“Part of that bond issue was to tear down the 1920s portion of the building, the old kitchen, several classrooms,” said Hughes. “At that time we also added the gymnasium, the cafetorium, the home for the daycare and an art studio. That was a $14.2 million project and it really helped. Athletically, we had only one gym and after moving to the Northwest Conference you really need two gyms, so adding that second gym was very helpful. We also added baseball and softball fields and made improvements to the football field.”

Hughes also pointed to the 10 year, one mill sinking fund the district passed two years ago that generates $300,000 a year as a highlight. It has already provided funds for a variety of improvements to the school campus. In addition to that sinking fund the district passed a $1.8 million bond proposal two years ago to upgrade and replace various infrastructure components on the campus.

“Last year we used those funds to replace some old heating ventilators in the classrooms, boilers that were 40 or 50 years old and some portions of the roof that were old and starting to fail,” said Hughes. “The board put together a plan before I left on how those sinking funds can be used and a good thing is they can be used for purchasing technology now. About $100,000 a year out of the $300,000 will be used to maintain and upgrade technology in the building.”

Technology made one of the biggest changes over the past two decades. Hughes said they started with a few Apple IIe computers scattered around the building and then computer labs. That has moved on to one-to-one laptops, iPads and having smart boards in the classrooms.

“Lee Sandy was here as superintendent when Manistee County put in a fiber backbone and created a countywide tech co-op that has given us tremendous technology capabilities now,” said Hughes. “Schools went on a limb a little bit to finance that, but now when we have 400 to 500 computers on our system we don’t get bogged down. That was a really forward thinking of the superintendents then and Manistee ISD technology director Roy Anciso did a really good job with it.”

Other changes that occurred during Hughes’ time as superintendent was collaborative efforts with the business office, food service, bus maintenance, a cooperative drama program and other areas.

“I am real proud that we did those things,” said Hughes. “I am very happy about that, but also disappointed that we couldn’t do more. I think in the future with declining enrollment in the county and financing being stagnant or flat, I still think we need to do a better job of sharing teachers. It’s just getting harder and harder to get qualified teachers and we have to share our teachers even more in the future.”

He said overall public education has changed and part of that is a loss of local control over many things because the state puts in a lot of mandates.

“We have become a servant to the state testing and they can’t even get the results to us in close to a timely fashion,” said Hughes. “We haven’t even seen our results for this year and we are supposed to be making decisions for next year whereas private test results like NWEA we get instantaneously which is why we lean more on that.”

Hughes said just getting quality teachers is especially hard today as many of the specialty areas like science and math are particularly difficult to fill.

“Fortunately at Onekama, we have had several graduates of ours who wanted to move back to their hometown to work as teachers,” said Hughes. “That is one thing that has helped us that they wanted to come back and have their children go to school here. That is good because they are committed to the classroom.”

Some of the things Hughes said he looks back on with pride on is being recognized by the State of Michigan two or three times for winning the Governor’s Cup for being one of the top schools in the state for MEAP testing and for being honored by his peers as a regional superintendent of the year.

“We also started our own in-house daycare and preschool when Beth McCarthy was superintendent and that has been a great program,” said Hughes. “My own two daughters went there and they had a great academic and athletic experience at Onekama schools. We have had a lot of kids who went through here and are being successful in life now.”

As for Hughes personally, the sign “gone fishing,” might be more appropriate more for him than most people retiring as he said he will probably kick his charter fishing business up another notch now that he has more time.

However, he did admit it is going to be different when September rolls around.

“Between being a student and working in schools I have been going to school every year for the past 53 years, so I am sure that is when being retired is going to hit me the hardest,” he said.