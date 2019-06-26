Schrock Bros with Madcat open Monday Night Concert series

ONEKAMA — The Portage Lake Association will host its first Monday Night Concert in the Park this coming week.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on July 1 in the Onekama Village Park., featuring The Schrock Bros with Madcat, an established Michigan based Americana roots/blues/folk/rock family ensemble featuring the soulful lead vocals and family harmony of brothers Andrew and Jasen with Papa Mark Schrock. They are joined by Michigan musical legends Peter Madcat Ruth on harmonica, Drew Howard on pedal steel and electric guitar, and Michael Shimmin on drums. The band has performed in numerous clubs, breweries, festivals and concerts over the years.

Andrew Schrock is a well known Michigan front man, playing numerous gigs around the state and the U.S. with his bands Funktion and The Mainstays. He is a soulful singer and songwriter and holds down the bass lines in the Bros Band.

Big brother Jasen Schrock brings his years of stage experience in Chicago musical theater and the neo-swing scene of the ‘90s to the band. Jasen belts out the R & B, blues and ballads for the band, strumming the family Martin acoustic guitar.

Multi-instrumentalist Mark “Papa” Schrock is a veteran of the Michigan scene, and has performed in a range of Americana roots bands since 1974. In the Schrock Bros he contributes as a singer-songwriter and plays electric guitar and mandolin.

Grammy award winning Peter Madcat Ruth has established an international reputation through his exhilarating, riveting virtuosity on the harmonica. He is equally at home playing blues, folk, jazz, country or rock and roll. He has enjoyed a long musical association with the extended Dave Brubeck family, and currently tours with Chris Brubeck’s Triple Play.

Howard is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist and sideman with more than 35 years of stage, session and music production experience. He plays electric and pedal steel guitar. In 2010, Howard was honored with a Detroit Music Award for Outstanding Country Instrumentalist.

Celebrated drummer Shimmin is one of the most in-demand percussionists in the state of Michigan and beyond. Well versed in the styles of jazz, world, folk, rock and classical music, Shimmin provides the perfect settings for the Bros wide repertoire.

The concerts are free and open to the public; donations are welcome. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic baskets, children, parents, family and friends and settle in for an evening of tunes.

In the event of stormy weather, the alternate venue will be the cafetorium in the Onekama Consolidated Schools. Watch for more information at www.Onekama.info or on Facebook: -1, Onekama or Portage Lake Association.