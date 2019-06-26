ShoreLine ShowCase pays tribute

Family of late Lyn Houtman accept recognition for contributions to area

MANISTEE — Lynette “Lyn” Houtman left a lasting imprint on the Manistee area, and this week the organizers of concert series she co-founded honored her memory with a tribute show.

Houtman died in June 2018.

Members of Houtman’s family were on hand to receive an award in recognition of Lyn’s contributions to the Manistee-area. They were joined by many of the group’s original members and volunteers from ShoreLine ShowCase.

“I think the main thing is that both of my parents really loved jazz and they really just felt like Manistee became an incredible home for them,” said Kirsten Houtman, Lyn and Loren’s daughter.

Robin Connell and Paul Brewer’s quartet headlined the tribute show Tuesday. According to Kirsten Houtman, Robin Connell and Paul Brewer were one of her parent’s favorite acts.

“They played a lot of songs my parents really liked — that they would have requested themselves,” she said. “I think it’s really special that one of the performers, Robin is my mom’s college sorority sister’s, daughter.”

Connell and Brewer were joined on stage by Tim Roncek on drums and Christ Kjorness on bass for jazz and American songbook standards by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, the Beatles, and others.

In 2002, Lyn and Loren Houtman approached concert organizer, Tim Scully to develop a plan for the creation of a concert series in Manistee. Together with local drummer, Tom Amor jr. and Mary Duncan Russell, they formed Manistee ShoreLine ShowCase.

Today, ShoreLine ShowCase continues Houtman’s mission by providing a venue for an eclectic variety of jazz music that the concert series has become known for.

Kirsten Houtman can see her parent’s legacy imprinted on Manistee.

“My mom was one of the three original co-founders of the music series — it was just contributing to the community and trying to build an appreciation and have more events going on in Manistee,” said Kirsten, “I think she wanted to contribute to that.”

Concerts take place from 7-9:15 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at the First Street Beach Rotary Gazebo. In the event of inclement weather the location is at the Armory Youth Project.

The 2019 schedule is as follows:

• July 2: Organissimo — blues, funk, soul and jazz;

• July 9: Double Trouble with Mary Rademacher / Francesca Armani and Co. — pop, jazz and show tunes;

• July 16: Carla Cooke, The Sam Cooke Experience — Sam’s daughter, Carla, and his original Motown guitarist Bill Davis; R&B, Motown and soul;

• July 23: Planet D Nonet — The Midwest’s premier swinging little big band;

• July 30: Petra van Nuis with the Phil DeGreg Trio — A-list jazz vocals and instrumentals;

• Aug 6: Tell Yo Mama — funky dance-jam vocals;

• Aug 13: James Armstrong — world traveled blues and soul;

• Aug 20: Cheryl Hodge Group — West Coast blues, jazz and R&B; and

• Aug 27: Sunset Groove — energetic mix of Blues, Rock and R&B.

Manistee ShoreLine ShowCase is a volunteer, nonprofit concert series that features touring jazz, blues, pop, rock and R&B entertainers.

Shows are free to the public, but donations are encouraged.