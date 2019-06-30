Carrying on traditions: Little River Band of Ottawa Indians host 23rd annual Jiingtamok

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee area is steeped in tradition, and for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians the 23rd annual Jiingtamok (Pow Wow) welcomed all to experience Native American culture.

In a recent interview, Jay Sam, event organizer, said the Jiingtamok continues to highlight the tribe’s customs and traditions.

“In some places, (the Jiingtamok) is the time to bring all of the nation, all of the people together,” he said. “It’s become as much social as it is spiritual.”

The 23rd annual Jiingtamok was well attended by members of the public, while the weather was warm

and the LRBOI Gathering Grounds were sun-drenched. Grand entry took place starting on Saturday, and again on Sunday afternoon.

Head veteran for the weekend was Frank Lewis; Shannon Martin and Brian Loney emceed the event and Mike Medawls was the arena director.

This year’s special-invited host drum was Dusty Bear, and Southern Straight was the co-host drum. Invited drums included Painted Rock, Red Cedar and War Party.

On each day, starting was a drum call then the host drum played, while dancers formed a line with flags and the Eagle Staff.

The Pow Wow featured several dances throughout the event, including the men’s and women’s traditional dances, grass, jingle-dress and fancy dancers. Even the youngest dancers were seen taking part.

Outgoing Princess Riley Diehlman also crowned the 2019-20 Miss Little River following the Saturday Grand Entry.

While there was plenty to take part in during the weekend event, vendors were present selling Native American food and traditional hand-crafted jewelry and leather goods, among other craftwork.

To learn more about the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, visit lrboi-nsn.gov.