Council to hold hearing on proposed Fab-Lite expansion

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday for Fab-Lite, Inc., which is planning a 40,000 square foot expansion that is expected to bring more jobs to the area.

Council will consider, following the hearing, adopting a resolution to approve Fab-Lite’s application and Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption Certificate, at a requested term of 12 years.

The expansion accommodates a new paint line, additional fabricating equipment, a new assembly layout and shipping area. Beyond the first two years, 10-15 additional employees may be hired.

According to council’s agenda, the hearing will allow residents and taxpayers to be heard on the proposed agenda item. Fab-Lite’s president Steve Paine said the expansion will create 10-15 jobs within two years of completion.

If the application is approved, it will exempt half of the millage rate on the taxable value from property taxes, an estimated total of $90,000 annually or $1,080,000 over the 12-year span of the exemption. In addition, an estimated $28,400 of the total $90,000 annual exemption is revenue attributed to the City of Manistee.

“The expansion will provide added floor space to increase capacity for Fab-Lite’s metal fabricating, painting, assembly and shipping needs to meet our customer demands,” Paine said, at a past council meeting. “(The) building expansion (will be) added to the (northwest) side of the existing building. “We are pleased to be able to continue the manufacturing heritage in Manistee.”

The council agenda states the following: “Staff recommends a term of 12 years for this Fab-Lite abatement because the value of the exemption does not impede the operation of the city or impair the financial soundness of a taxing unit, which levies ad valorem property taxes in the city.

“The aggregate State Equalized Value of real property exempt with Industrial Facility Exemption from ad valorem taxation within the city, if this application is granted, will not exceed 5 percent of the total taxable value of the city.”

Also on Tuesday, council will consider a budget amendment for the fiscal year end of June 30, 2019. Over the course of the current fiscal year, unanticipated and unbudgeted events or approved expenditures took place.

The proposed budget amendment addresses expenditures associated with these events. During the meeting, labor attorney John Gretzinger and city manager Thad Taylor will review the Act 312 Arbitration Award for the Police Officers Association of Michigan and the Command Officers Association of Michigan.

At the end of the meeting, Shawn Middleton, of Spicer Group, will report on the activities of the Engineer of Record and respond to any questions.