Fire marshal urges safety with fireworks, reminds of new state law

MANISTEE — Michiganders who plan on setting off fireworks are asked to read up on which days are legal to do so in their local community.

Michigan’s Fireworks Safety Act of 2011 (Public Act 256) was amended in December 2018, giving local government entities – villages, townships and cities – the right to restrict the days and times for their residents to use consumer fireworks by enacting a local ordinance, according to LARA.

“Local government officials who assume that their municipality is simply following state law by not passing a fireworks ordinance may be inadvertently putting zero restrictions on fireworks usage in their community. This may not be what they intended, but it is what the state law puts forth,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. “If no action is taken at the local government level, state law allows for fireworks to be used all year long. Simply put, if there is no local ordinance restricting fireworks, then there are no local fireworks restrictions in your municipality.”

Even if a local government chooses to restrict fireworks in their municipality by passing a local ordinance, state law requires that fireworks must be allowed on the following days, after 11 a.m.:

• Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1;

• The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.;

• June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.;

• July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.; and

• The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.

Sehlmeyer emphasized the importance of knowing the rules since the amended state law also stipulates that violations of a local ordinance can result in a $1,000 civil fine.

“If you do plan to shoot your own fireworks, remember these are explosives and that if used incorrectly, can cause irreparable injury and harm,” said Sehlmeyer. “Take every safety precaution, especially with the more powerful consumer-grade devices such as firecrackers, bottle rockets and Roman candles, to avoid tragedy.”

In Michigan, consumer fireworks must meet Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) standards. Licensed facilities will only sell fireworks to people 18 years of age or older. Low impact fireworks (ground-based items such as sparklers, toy snakes, snaps, and poppers) are also legal for sale and use.

State law requires that consumer-grade fireworks only be ignited from personal property. It is illegal to ignite fireworks on public property (including streets and sidewalks), school property, church property or another person’s property without their express permission.

When fire-related incidents involve consumer, low impact, or illegal fireworks resulting in property damage, injury or death of another person, individuals are subject to a misdemeanor or felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than five years and fines of up to $10,000 or both.

The Bureau of Fire Services fire inspectors are issuing citations to sellers who are non-compliant with the Fireworks Safety Act to ensure that fireworks retailers operate their businesses safely to protect the public.

In addition, sparklers should not be considered harmless for kids. A significant number of young children are injured by being poked with sparkler wires and are badly burned by sparklers each year, per the CPSC.

Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing and can cause grass fires if thrown on the ground, according to LARA.

For a list of legal consumer fireworks, legal low impact fireworks, and novelties go to www.michigan.gov/documents/lara.