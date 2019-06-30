‘Housing Matters’ forum reveals options, spreads awareness

MANISTEE — Various economic development efforts are currently active in Manistee, but one common focus is increasing housing options for all incomes and needs.

Last week, a forum was held as part of Project Rising Tide at Manistee High School called “Housing Matters,” which focused on increasing awareness of housing needs in the area.

Sarah Lucas, executive director of Housing North, said she has spent a lot of time in her career speaking with local leaders and residents, and one common issue is that there needs to be a better understanding of housing solutions.

“I have really learned a lot from the people here in Manistee, and I think we have some good information to move forward with the city,” Lucas said. “One of the things, it did not matter who I spoke with, is that there is not a really solid understanding of housing needs or housing solutions.

“Housing is an economic development issue; we really need housing to build a community.”

According to Lucas, statistics show that 63 percent of the United State’s housing stock is single-family homes, but by 2030, 83 percent of U.S. households are expected to not have children.

“Think about the imbalance that creates,” Lucas said.

In addition, she said Manistee has an aging population, but younger generations are not having children or holding off on parenthood, as well as moving away from the area due to issues like housing.

“We have been, for many years, a retirement destination, so a lot of the growth that we are attracting is retirees,” she said. “We have more older people coming in, and at the same time, the baby boomers, our biggest population demographic, is aging out of the workforce.

“We are losing workers and existing jobs, and at the same time when people are leaving those jobs, we are losing the people of working age.”

Lucas said that Manistee is also a destination for tourism, however, over six years the city’s total housing stock reportedly did not grow at all. She said the number of seasonal housing units, however, increased by 15 percent.

“What that tells us is that there is no new construction to speak of, but we still see an increase in seasonal housing because we are converting housing into seasonal homes,” she said. “We have lost 15 percent of our housing stock over six years as demand has gone up.”

This summer, Lissette Reyes, community development fellow, said a report will be shared with the public filled with recommendations for the City of Manistee around economic development, including housing options.

During the forum, Lucas also spoke further about home ownership in Manistee.

“For four of the five top industries in the county, people are on average earning about $35,000 a year or less,” Lucas said. “If you were looking at buying a home and you are earning that income in Manistee County, your options are not great.”

Many of the homes available in Manistee, Lucas said, do not have bathrooms, are in need of a new roof or include a long list of repairs, but buyers do not have the money to take on these projects.

“For incomes from $19,000 a year on up to $92,000 a year, there’s a potential demand for about 93 new rental units per year, and 63 new ownership units per year — that’s annual since 2015,” Lucas said.

In Manistee, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income is $35,429; median rent is $567; and median home price is $109,800.

Some of the housing needs in Manistee, Lucas said, is housing quality improvements; senior and accessible housing; rentals for all incomes; and homeless and supportive housing.

Lucas also shared recommendations on what can be done about housing in Manistee:

Housing rehab

• Tax breaks for home rehab or property improvement;

• Loans for home rehab;

• Address blight;

• Grants for neighborhood improvement;

Communications/awareness

• Conduct a housing campaign to raise awareness of issues and solutions;

• Providing staff for local housing activities;

• Developing a vision for future Manistee;

New development

• Consider incentives for development through Land Bank Authority, Brownfield Redevelopment Authority;

• Explore opportunities for the DDA;

• Target incentives and activities to key properties;

Streamlining process

• Streamline approval process for zoning approvals and tax incentives; and

• Consider rezoning/zoning amendments to allow more types or densities of housing.

Stacie Bytwork, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce president, also shared her perspective and experience with local employers on housing.

“We work a lot with the business community; we were hearing from our employers that we needed a tool to recruit talent here in Manistee,” she said. “We passed out (a) relocation guide and we asked employers ‘what are some challenges you are facing when it comes to attracting the workforce here,’ obviously housing comes up.”

In the future, Bytwork said the Camber’s Economic Development Committee will focus on housing needs, as well as job creation and talent acquisition.