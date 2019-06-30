Looking Back for July 1

20 YEARS AGO

Festival preparations

Dial Tent & Awning of Saginaw raised the Festival Tent’s roof in Douglas Park yesterday. The tent will be the site for the kick-off party, the Lion’s Fish Boil, various live entertainment, Aquapalooza ‘99, a kid’s “Super Silly Selebration” and the fireworks party. The Manistee National Forest Festival begins today and runs through Monday.

60 YEARS AGO

Timely plea brings highway repairs

The return of the Globe Construction Co. to patch bad places on US-31 in the village last Thursday was due to the efforts of Dean Edwards, one of the men who attended the US-31 improvement meeting recently. While the construction crew was in the area, Mr. Edwards called State Highway Dept. head, John C. Mackie, with the result that the situation here was investigated and improved.

80 YEARS AGO

Another band

The number of bands that will take part in the main historical parade of the Forest Festival on July 4, was increased today when Ed Talbot, band chairman, announced that the Wilbur L. Boyer Post of Veterans of Foreign Wars from Muskegon Heights, will send its 30 piece organization here, at no expense to the Festival association.

Office closed

H.A. Bowman of the local Forest Service office announced today that, due to a proclaimation by President Roosevelt marking Monday, July 3 as a holiday for governmental employees, the local Forest Service offices in the post office building would close this afternoon and not reopen again until July 5.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum