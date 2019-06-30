Manistee’s American Legion celebrates 100 years

MANISTEE — It was a momentous occasion for the American Legion Post 10 in Manistee on Saturday, while it celebrated its 100th anniversary of its founding with a Charter Day commemoration.

The celebration was open to the public and provided entertainment for families including heaps of food, games and music.

Brian Kluesner, post commander and event organizer, said on Saturday morning that he was pleased with the sunny weather and community support.

“It looks like it’s going to be a great day; we are pretty excited,” he said. “We’ve got lots of stuff going on back at the post, food all day, music starting at 3 p.m. and that runs most of the day. We have a corn hole tournament and a sundae bar. It’s going to be a full day.”

Manistee American Legion Post 10 received its temporary charter in June 1919, shortly after the original

American Legion caucus first convened. Manistee’s branch was among the original 45 posts in the state.

The celebration began bright and early with coffee and doughnuts at the post. From there, the gathering reconvened at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Memorial Drive for a cannon rededication ceremony.

Several local residents paved the way to restore and rededicate the Civil War cannon. Paul Bosschem led the effort to restore the cannon to its former glory.

An article in the March 6, 1993, edition of the Manistee News Advocate discussed the history of the cannon:

“The U.S. Army would officially label this old gun as an ‘Infantry Support Light Artillary Gun’ with an effective range of 1,500 yards with solid or explosive balls. The gun also fired canister shot (a form of large buckshot). The barrel of bronze is an American variation of the French ‘Napoleaon.’”

The article also discussed the history of its presence in Manistee:

“The cannon stood for many years at Douglas Park where now stands the American Legion and Chamber of Commerce buildings … it then stood on Memorial Drive where it was vandalized to the point where someone attempted to roll it down into the river.”

Other activities at the Post included bingo and several musical acts, John Pomeroy, Jeri and Tony Dziabuda, and local cover band, Clear Heels.

Mick Szymanski, post member, said the American Legion’s anniversary is not only a huge community celebration, it also marks 100 years of history.

“Again, you have 100 years of history from WWI to today that we are commemorating with the American Legion’s birthday in Manistee,” Szymanski said. “There’s a lot of sacrifices made by a lot of people over that 100-year period, several wars and a lot of people serving their country honorably.”

Szymanski said the American Legion not only helps local veterans in need, but also serves as an important part of the Manistee area community.

“It’s great to be a part of that and help the veterans now,” he said. “There’s lots of veterans in need of assistance and help, and that’s what the American Legion does.”

The American Legion is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization, focused on service to veterans, active-duty service members, their families and communities.