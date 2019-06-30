MCD promotes citizen science with aquatic workshop

BEAR LAKE — The Manistee area has an abundance of water that supports anglers, wildlife and recreationists of all kinds.

To protect Manistee County’s natural resources, the Manistee Conservation District (MCD) on Saturday offered an Aquatic Plant Survey Workshop in Bear Lake, which was attended by nearly 60 people.

The event, which was held at the Bear Lake residence of Rich and Phyllis Russell, focused on shoreland stewardship, aquatic plants (both native and invasive), and the wise use, protection and restoration of freshwater systems.

Susan Spencer, Manistee Conservation District executive director, said the event was in partnership with various local entities.

Partnering with the Manistee Conservation District were the U.S. Forest Service, Michigan State University Extension and the Bear Lake Watershed, as well as the Bear Lake Property Owner’s Association and the Bear Lake Improvement Board.

“The event was part of MCD’s commitment to increasing citizen science initiatives by providing education and incentives to learn about the science of the ecosystems in which local citizens reside,” Spencer said. “As part of an ongoing goal within the district’s current strategic plan, the purpose of the event was to engage the local lakeside community on ways to protect and enhance the health and water quality of their shoreline residences.”

The workshop was led by two experienced lake biologists, Dr. Jo Latimore and Erick Elgin.

Latimore is an aquatic ecologist and outreach specialist for the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife at Michigan State University. She has worked closely with the MSU Extension and Michigan Lake Stewardship Associations to promote the understanding and stewardship of aquatic resources.

With a Ph.D. in Fisheries and Wildlife, Latimore’s work has focused on community-based approaches to watershed management, natural resources leadership development and science communication, with an emphasis on aquatic invasive species.

Elgin, workshop co-leader, is an aquatic ecologist and water resources educator with Michigan State University Extension. Elgin’s recent efforts have focused on aquatic plants, lake management, natural shorelines and empowering citizens with the knowledge to make sound water management decisions.

He holds an M.S. in aquatic ecology from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Science in natural resources management from the University of Minnesota.

Emphasized in the workshop, Spencer said, was the importance of aquatic plants and their role in lake ecosystems; including the fact that all fish rely on aquatic plants at some point in their life cycle.

“But not only do aquatic plants provide nutrients for fish, they also hold sediment in place; control erosion on shorelines; absorb and dissipate wave energy; and create habitat for fish, turtles and insects,” she said. “Other components of the workshop included learning about the basics of lake monitoring and data collection from Secchi disk transparency, phosphorus, dissolved oxygen and chlorophyll studies, as well as aquatic mapping of plant communities.”

In summer 2017, the MCD began performing data collection, using previously mentioned techniques, on area lakes, including Elbow, Hoag’s, Lake of the Woods, Sand, Timmerman, List and Dorner lakes, with Chief Lake added in 2018.

Spencer said the value of these types of events emphasize citizen science and empower local residents to become proactive stewards of their land, regardless of their parcel type or size.

She also listed four reasons why citizen science adds value to the Manistee community: “First, citizen science brings communities together; second, it unites local watershed groups around common goals; third, it recognizes that individual land owners are the best stewards of their land, and that the more involved and proactive they can be, the greater the benefit to the environment; four, citizen science helps everyone with riparian property learn more about the Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps) and the Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program (CLMP).”

To learn more about citizen science initiatives, or to join the MCD’s Citizen Science Task Force, please contact Susan Spencer at susan.spencer@macd.org or call the MCD at (231) 889-9666.