2019 turkey patch now available; fall licenses available

MICHIGAN — The 2019 Michigan wild turkey patch is available to hunters, collectors and other turkey enthusiasts.

It’s free to hunters 16 and younger who had a 2019 wild turkey hunting license, but anyone can purchase the patch for just $5, postage and handling included.

The Michigan chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation coordinates the state’s wild turkey patch program in partnership with the DNR. Each year, the NWTF contributes more than $200,000 to wild turkey and hunter-heritage programs in Michigan, working cooperatively with the DNR.

To receive a 2019 patch, send name and complete address, along with a legible copy of the youth’s 2019 wild turkey hunting license or a payment, to National Wild Turkey Federation, Wild Turkey Patch Program, P.O. Box 45, Reed City, MI 49677.

For questions or more information, email michiganwildturkeypatch@yahoo.com.

Apply for a fall turkey hunting license July 1 through Aug. 1. Apply online at MDNR-eLicense.com or anywhere licenses are sold. Drawing results will be posted Aug. 13.

Additional fall turkey hunting information is available at Michigan.gov/Turkey.