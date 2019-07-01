Firefighters battling blaze at vacant Manistee home

MANISTEE — Crews are currently battling a blaze at a vacant home in Manistee.

The fire was reported at 530 Davis St. just before 4 p.m. today. Flames were reportedly visible at the roof of the home. Around 6 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene.

Officials on site say the home is a total loss.

Filer Township Fire Department, Manistee Township Fire Department, Bear Lake Township Fire Department and Manistee Fire Department crews are at the scene. In addition, the City of Manistee Police are also assisting.

No injuries have been reported.

A cause for the fire has not been reported; the investigation remains open.