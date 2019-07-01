Manistee man charged after firing gun in residence

STRONACH TWP. — A Manistee man was arraigned in Manistee County’s 85th District Court Friday afternoon on firearm and domestic assault charges.

Michigan State Police say that 72-year-old Joseph Smith Sr. fired a rifle inside a residence on Heather Road in Stronach Township around 9:40 p.m. on June 24. Smith reportedly assaulted his 68-year-old girlfriend.

Troopers found evidence that Smith became involved in an argument with his girlfriend, who lived at the residence with him, as well as another relative. The victims and witnesses went outside of the home, reporting that Smith fired two shots inside the home before exiting and firing another round into the air.

In a press release, police said that Smith was in possession of the rifle, which he placed in the house before exiting a second time and reportedly assaulting his girlfriend, who sat in a vehicle.

Due to the volatility of the situation, troopers met and interviewed the witnesses and victims away from the residence. Following the initial investigation, troopers ensured they left the area to a safe location.

The prosecutor issued a felony warrant charging Smith with discharging a firearm in a building; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; and domestic assault.

Smith was arrested on June 26 by the Seventh District Fugitive Team; search warrants for Smith’s residence and vehicle were served following his arrest. Four long-guns were seized as evidence.

Smith is lodged in the Manistee County Jail.