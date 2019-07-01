New county treasurer appointed

MANISTEE COUNTY — Rachel Nelson has been sworn in as Manistee County treasurer to fill out the balance of the term that ends Dec. 31, 2020.

The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Russ Pomeroy. With the county treasurer position becoming vacant mid-term, the county prosecutor, probate judge and county clerk as the Manistee County Election Commission appoint a replacement.

Nelson leaves a finance assistant position with the County.

“Although I have been with the county for 12 years, I’ve been in the county administrator’s office, so there will be a lot to learn when I move to the county treasurer’s office,” Nelson said. “I’m excited and am up for the challenge, and am also fortunate to be inheriting a great staff.”

Nelson said she earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Central Michigan University and an associate’s in accounting from West Shore Community College.

Manistee County administrator David Kieft worked closely with Nelson and is confident in the new treasurer’s abilities.

“I hate to lose her from our office because Rachel is such an excellent employee,” Kieft said. “I think Rachel was a great choice for appointment to the county treasurer position.”

After over two decades of work with Manistee County, the outgoing treasurer Russ Pomeroy leaves behind a legacy.

“Russ Pomeroy does leave some very big shoes to fill, but I think that Rachel Nelson is up for the challenge,” said Keift. “Russ is a guy who truly cares about Manistee County and its residents.”

Nelson echoed Kieft’s sentiment.

“Russ has a lot of knowledge, a passion for his job, and truly cares about fulfilling his duties as the county treasurer to the best of his ability,” she said. “It’s an honor to follow him in this position.”

Manistee county clerk Jill Nowak said that Nelson will not retain her current duties.

“Her position as a finance assistant will be combined with a finance officer position and one full-time person will perform that job,” Nowak said.

While Nelson intends on running for reelection, she has been focused on transitioning to her new responsibilities.

“Russ and I have been going over a lot of things and Mindy Dalke, chief deputy, will be a great asset during the transition,” said Nelson. “I believe it will go smoothly.”

Nelson was sworn in as county treasurer on June 28.

“I’m a lifelong Manistee County resident, and truly enjoy working for the county,” Nelson said. “I believe this position will be very rewarding.”

Duties of the treasurer

• Receipt all monies and fees for the general fund and all other county funds in Manistee County;

• Do all deposits and cash receipts for the county;

• Collect and maintain records of all delinquent real property taxes, unpaid taxes, send delinquent notices within prescribed time limits;

• County apportionment — Set up commissioner districts every 10 years;

• Investment of county funds;

• Election commission;

• Plat board;

• Tax allocation board;

• Certification of deeds and plat maps pertaining to tax histories;

• Provide tax histories on real property, owners names, addresses, values and amounts due on requested properties;

• Sale of plat books;

• Provide information on and about the foreclosure of lands with unpaid taxes;

• Answer or refer any questions from the general public;

• Bill or refund for board of review changes;

• Tax tribunals;

• Homestead; approved or denied;

• Collect delinquent real property taxes; and

• Account for all redemption from the forfeitures of unpaid taxes.