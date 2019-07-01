Onekama’s Wisniski, Sam named All-Conference

The Onekama Portagers put together a season for their record books this spring, winning a district title that’s been elusive for decades and appearing for the first time in a regional championship, before falling just short of powerhouse Holton.

While that sort of success takes a team effort to attain, a couple of Portagers earned postseason honors for their play in the Northwest Conference this year.

Onekama pitcher Sophie Wisniski was named first team all-conference for her standout freshman campaign, while teammate Kaylin Sam — the Portagers’ freshman at third base — received an all-conference honorable mention.

Wisniski was quick to prove her worth to the Portagers in the circle, taking on the bulk of the team’s pitching duties throughout the year and turning heads in a competitive Northwest Conference.

In 10 conference starts, Wisniski had an ERA of 4.95 while striking out 54 total batters. At the plate, she went 11-for-25 for a .440 batting average while knocking in eight runs and scoring seven of her own.

“Her pitching performance got a lot of attention,” said Onekama coach Rob Johnson, ‘but she was well deserving with her efforts at the plate too.

“She was obviously a big part of our team and sometimes we even have to remind ourselves that she’s only a freshman,” he said. “If she had a good day in the circle, the team did well.”

Johnson said Wisniski had some tough competition in terms of pitchers around the conference, but she still played well beyond her years.

“With her ability to control location and do all the good stuff a pitcher’s asked to do — with effectiveness and efficiency — she was well deserving of the honor,” he said.

Another promising Portager could be found in Sam, who as a freshman showed her versatility by splitting time between third and catcher for Onekama.

“Typically she played third the first game and catcher the second (in conference doubleheaders),” Johnson said. “She was dedicated and put forth the effort at third base; she had several plays where she threw girls out from her knees.

“And you could just see the determination in her eyes when she was behind the plate,” he added. “The conference recognized that, so they awarded her with an honorable mention for those efforts.”



Onekama struggled in conference play when it came to wins and losses, finishing with a 2-8 record before finding its stride against non-conference opponents in the postseason.

“We had some other girls that were probably very deserving of a conference award, but the conference was so strong with talent this year that it made it tough,” Johnson said. “You obviously want to see some of your seniors get recognition for playing their hearts out, but this year the conference teams were strong.

“But overall, from where we ended up in the conference, I think it was nice that we walked away with a couple awards,” he added. “We’re looking forward to next year. It’s been exciting time for coaching, because we do have so many coming back.”