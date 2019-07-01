ROXANNE ROWLEY: Fireworks and fortitude

By ROXANNE ROWLEY

Guest Columnist

When we were kids the Fouth of July meant a picnic at our house with our cousins, followed by sparklers once it got dark.

After a short reminder about safety and responsibility from the adults, each kid got their own box of sparklers. Then there was the decision to be made — to use one sparkler at a time so the enjoyment would last longer or have one in each hand for double the fun? I can still picture my brothers, cousins and myself dancing and whirling with delight up and down the driveway as we twirled our sparklers in erratic patterns. In our eyes it was like a mini fireworks display.

Then, if it was a really warm July evening, we would look forward to the twinkle of lightening bugs. The smaller children would give chase to the fireflies and try to catch one. We older kids knew from experience that it was much more fun to watch, than it was to capture them.

As we got older the historical importance of July 4 reminded us that there was much more to the holiday than picnics, fireworks, and parades. We of course memorized the dates 1776, 1787, 1789, 1791; but history is so much more than dates learned by rote. History is a series of stories about people and events. Some stories teach us. Some stories humble us. Some stories inspire us.

I think of the fortitude it must have taken to declare independence from your mother country and become involved in a bloody, uncertain revolution. George Washington, the reluctant leader, had never led an army into battle. His rag-tag army was made up of a child who was 8 years old, Isaac Wheeler Jr. who served with his father Isaac; as well as ne’er-do-wells, farmers, teachers, tradesmen. They fought against the disciplined, professional British Army.

I also think of the perseverance of the women who were left behind (like the spouses of today under similar circumstances) to tend to farms, businesses and their families while their husbands or partners were away fighting the war.

How fortuitous George Washington served as commander of the Continental Army. Even though he was inexperienced, he possessed leadership qualities. He earned the respect, loyalty, and confidence of his men because he was a person clearly guided by principle. He also showed respect, loyalty and confidence in his men. Those qualities also made him an outstanding choice when he served as the first president of the U.S. from 1789-1797. He set a high bar for future presidents, a bar not often reached by his successors.

There have been some tumultuous times for our country in those days since 1776. And, unfortunately, not all leaders possess the fortitude of a George Washington or a Nathaniel Greene.

As I celebrate the independence of our country, I will enjoy the fireworks and maybe some sparklers, too. I will also be thinking with gratitude of those who made this country possible. And I will hope for more leaders with the kind of fortitude to be decent, principled, intelligent and worthy of following in the footsteps of our first president.

Roxanne Rowley is a retired early childhood educator and consultant. She enjoys writing and has had numerous articles published related to early childhood issues.