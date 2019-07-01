Stags still undefeated as Saints swept in 4-game series

MANISTEE — At long last, the Manistee Saints were able to play every game scheduled in a weekend. However, if ever there were a time the Saints might have wished for Mother Nature to wash their games away, it was this weekend, as Manistee fell in a four-game Great Lakes United Baseball League series to the Oil City Stags by scores of 9-3 and 5-0 on Saturday and 10-5 and 8-2 on Sunday.

“We played terrible,” said Manistee manager Tyrone Collins. “Our starting pitching wasn’t terrible — they did good enough for a good four innings, but in each game, we had one bad inning. One bad inning killed us in four games.

“That’s baseball,” he continued. “It sucks. It hurts. We’re a better team than that.”

In Saturday’s opener, the Saints (9-5) trailed 3-0 through four innings. Devin Sempert drove in a run with a single to left field and Nick Brzezinski scored Lucas Weinert with a sacrifice fly to pull Manistee within a run. The Saints tied things up in the sixth when Weinert drove in Trenton Smiley. Oil City (10-0) exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh and Manistee was unable to respond.

Sempert finished 1-for-1 with an RBI, Weinert hit 1-for-3 with an RBI, Roddy MacNeil batted 1-for-2 and both Smiley and Martin Foley were 1-for-4. Levi Irish allowed six hits and four earned runs while walking two and striking out two in 6 1/3 innings of work before Austin Harper and Zach Platt pitched in relief.

“I thought our starting pitching was okay,” Collins said. “We have to clean up our bullpen. We’re bringing guys in and we’re walking four, five or six guys in a row when we bring the bullpen in. You just can’t do that and win ballgames.”

Those who followed Manistee County baseball a few years ago saw a familiar face in uniform for Oil City this weekend, as 2016 Brethren graduate Josh Riggs had a strong showing for the Stags, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two home runs in Game 1.

The Saints were unable to score in Saturday’s nightcap. Lucas Richardson went 2-for-2, Alex Strickland went 2-for-3, Sempert hit a double and Zach Platt singled.

Kirk Myers pitched six innings for Manistee, allowing eight hits and five earned runs while walking three and striking out two. MacNeil pitched a hitless inning of relief.

Riggs was on the bump for the Stags and allowed six hits and no runs while walking three and striking out five in seven innings of work.

“We left 18 or 19 guys on base (Saturday),” Collins said. “If you leave 18 or 19 guys on base, you shouldn’t win a ballgame. And we didn’t.”

Richardson, Travis McCormick and Weinert hit RBI singles before McCormick scored on an error to give Manistee a 4-2 advantage in the fourth inning of Sunday’s opener. Smiley blasted a solo home run to push the Saints’ lead to three, but Oil City scored eight runs in the sixth and Manistee was unable to respond.

“They have a whole bunch of trees for ballplayers,” Collins said of Oil City. “It seems like they’re all 6-8 and above. Their pitching is phenomenal — they fill up the zone very well. They’re very well coached and do all things right. They make very few mistakes.”

Smiley paced the Saints by going 2-or-3 with a home run and an RBI. Richardson finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, Weinert was 2-for-4 with an RBI, McCormick batted 1-for-3 with an RBI and Logan Briggs hit 1-for-3.

Ty Sobczak started on the mound for Manistee, allowing six hits, six runs and five earned while walking five and striking out two in 5 1-3 innings. Cam Fewless and Braedan Lundquist threw in relief.

The Saints got out to an early lead in the final game. Briggs doubled in the first inning and eventually scored on an error. Brzezinski doubled in the second inning and made it around on a sacrifice fly by Sempert to give Manistee a 2-0 advantage that would last until the fourth inning.

The Stags tied things up in the fourth and then a six-run fifth inning all but put the game out of reach for the Saints. Two scoreless innings later Oil City completed the sweep to remain undefeated in the Great Lakes UBL.

Sempert finished with an RBI, Brzezinski and Briggs both went 1-for-2 with a double and Weinert hit 1-for-3. Kyle Gorski was the starting hurler, allowing five hits and eight earned runs while walking seven and striking out five in 4 2/3 innings. MacNeil threw 2 1/3 innings of relief, giving up just two hits while walking one and striking out three.

Riggs finished 1-for-4 with a double.

Saturday was Youth Baseball Day and the Saints held a free, 90-minute baseball clinic for any child interested in the game of baseball.

“The youth clinic was great,” Collins said. “We had about 26 kids. Our guys had a great time with it. It was a very great experience for them. It was great to see all the kids come out who did take advantage of it. Certainly, thanks to the parents and our sponsors and everybody who helped make that go.

“And of course Curt Vanderwall was nice,” Collins continued. “He showed up (Saturday) and threw the first pitch. It’s always nice when you can get the senator to come out and do that, too.”

Manistee will look to bounce back with a home series against the Detroit Jetbox next weekend.