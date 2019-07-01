STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Police targeting drivers blocking Detroit freeway for stunts

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say they are cracking down on drivers recorded on video blocking freeway traffic and those doing doughnuts on that roadway and elsewhere.

The video gained attention over the weekend on social media. Police Chief James Craig told reporters Monday officers are inspecting several cars they believe were involved, including one belonging to a Canton man.

Craig says the 25-year-old has been released but his car remains impounded. The chief adds the man is involved in reckless driving across the city.

The illegal stunt driving recorded along Detroit’s Lodge Freeway shows cars backed up behind parked vehicles while another spins with tires screeching.

Detroit police have been targeting illegal street racing and reckless driving of ATVs. The Michigan State Police is using a helicopter to aid enforcement.

Craig says police aren’t going to let those involved “endanger the lives of the public.”

Air Force to speed water response near ex-base in Michigan

OSCODA, Mich. (AP) — The Air Force is speeding up its investigation and response to contaminated groundwater near a former base in Michigan.

The Air Force and state of Michigan on Monday jointly announced the plan to address contamination from the Wurtsmith base in Oscoda.

Contaminants known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are in the area. They were in firefighting foam used at the base.

The Air Force says a groundwater treatment system will be operational by year’s end. It also will use Michigan’s criteria when sampling and measuring a certain compound.

The Air Force also will evaluate Michigan’s cleanup standards when selecting remedial actions at Wurtsmith.

State and federal officials have been pressing Air Force officials — who visited Oscoda in April — to do more to clean up contamination.

Family awaits answers after 2 dead in crash with police SUV

INKSTER, Mich. (AP) — Family members of a woman and her 10-year-old son who died after the car they were in collided with a police SUV in suburban Detroit are awaiting answers from investigators.

Michigan State Police say an Inkster officer was headed to a crash scene Friday evening with the vehicle’s lights and sirens activated when a car made a left turn in front of the police vehicle.

Police say the Inkster woman and the boy were killed instantly. The Detroit News reports family members at a vigil Sunday identified them as Oweeta Wilkins and Aaron, one of her three children.

Adrena Crowder says her sister “was always putting everybody before her own self.”

The officer suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. State police say Monday that the crash remains under investigation.

Detroit small businesses to get $500,000 in grant program

DETROIT (AP) — A matching grant competition that supports entrepreneurship in Detroit is providing funding or other help to 53 local small businesses.

The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. says that 11 of the businesses are receiving nearly $500,000 in cash grants through Motor City Match.

A video gaming and entertainment business will use a $60,000 cash award to rehabilitate a building and purchase furniture and equipment. Other winners include a clothier, coffee shop, microbrewery and certified nurses’ aid training center.

The program builds retail density, awards resources that include help with building plans, space and design. More than 1,300 entrepreneurs have been helped as the program enters its fifth year.

Detroit Economic Growth Corp. Chief Executive Kevin Johnson says “small-business success is crucial to the overall prosperity of Detroit, including adding neighborhood jobs.”

— From the Associated Press