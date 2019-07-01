Home / News in Brief / Two freighters arrive in one day

The Manitowoc arrived in Manistee around 8 a.m. on Monday. (Courtesy photo/Tom Voss)

MANISTEE — Manistee residents and visitors saw the arrival of two freighters in one day today.

After a short fog delay, the Manitowoc navigated the Manistee River Channel around 8 a.m. and delivered aggregate at Rieth-Riley, according to the Facebook page Manistee, MI Vessel Traffic. The vessel departed shortly after 5 p.m.

Great Republic arrived around noon to unload coal at TES Filer City Station and is expected to depart tonight.

Iver Bright, which is an oceangoing freighter, is tentatively scheduled to arrive in Manistee on July 4.

Posted by MNA Staff

