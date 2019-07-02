100 Day Homeless Challenge making progress in providing assistance

MANISTEE — Most people are unaware of the large population of young people in this area who can be classified as homeless.

When several agencies in Manistee, Wexford and Missaukee counties banded together to become part of the 100 Day Challenge to End Homelessness it brought to light the need to find that younger population a safe place to live.

A 10 person committee has now been working for 60 days, and project lead Amber Kowatch of the Manistee Area Public Schools said they have secured housing for 16 individuals during that time.

“We are excited about a lot of the work that we have done, but we are a long way to go,” said Kowatch. “We set a very ambitious goal of stably housing 64 young adults and we have placed 16, but that doesn’t really reflect all the work that has gone into it. The partnerships and collaborations that we have been able to pull off is incredible. We still have some agencies that we are trying to establish stronger partnerships with at this time. The work that has been done so far has been incredible just in people coming together to support these efforts.”

Staircase Youth Services Cindy Arneson said there has been a concerted effort to address this issue which is why these three counties were selected for this program.

“Manistee, Wexford and Missaukee counties are all a part of the Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care,” said Arneson. “These three counties were selected because of the good work that is being done to end homelessness in northern Michigan.”

The goal of the committee is that in 100 days 64 unstably housed youth and young adults (14-24 years old) who are unaccompanied and/or head of household will be safe and stably housed. Forty-five percent will be identified through McKinney-Vento, Department of Health and Human Services, Community Mental Health, and Juvenile Justice and 55 percent will be identified through the homeless crisis response team.

Serving as project leads for the committee are Amber Kowatch of the Manistee Area Public Schools and Adam Traviss of the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency. Sponsor members are Staircase’s Arneson, BOS Coordinator Christina Soulard and Michigan State Housing Department Authority’s Jessica Vail. Support members are Tina Allen of Northwest Michigan Coalition and Ashley Halladay-Schmandt of Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency.

Team members include Rita McCann (Staircase), Dakota Morris (Staircase), Jo Kennard (Department of Health and Human Services), Heather Stapley (Centra Wellness), Erica Williams (District Health Department),Tyler Benson (area youth) and Danielle Heistand (area youth).

Kowatch said what has helped is the word is getting out on what they are trying to accomplish.

“We have been able to get our three counties to prioritize youth and young adults during this 100 day challenge,” said Kowatch. “So when a youth or young adult comes up as needing shelter they actually get to move higher up on the priority list because that is a real focus right now. We have been able to get some additional funding and it hasn’t been much, but everything helps.”

One of the big problems they have encountered in Manistee County is the actual physical spaces to rent for these young people.

“We are really looking for homes or apartments that could be rented out,” said Kowatch. “We have funding streams to put people in those homes and apartments for longer terms. We have supports in place to work with those clients after they move in and make it a sustainable place for them to live. It’s not just ‘here is three months rent and figure it out from there.'”

What has made the 100 Day Challenge team more effective is they have some youth on the committee who continually remind the rest of the members the thought process at that age. Something they have pointed out is people between the ages of 18 and 24 years of age like to have roommates to live with them.

“Danielle Heistand who is one of the youth on our committee said it just makes sense financially, for safety and all those type of things to have a roommate,” said Kowatch. “We are looking for landlords and space that would also be interested in room rental as we have a lot of youth that would like to rent a room in a common space.”

Kowatch said these are not troubled kids, but merely ones who have been dealt some unfortunate circumstances or just at a crossroad in their life and are struggling to put together all the pieces. She said many of them have jobs, but having a living wage is tough and that is where case management in the 100 Day Challenge group can come in to support them in that area to help them budget.

“Our goal is about safely and stably housing young adults,” said Kowatch. “We need more outreach in identifying these young adults as we only know them if they call and self identify or if Staircase or the schools recommend them to us.”

She said there are resources available and the 100 Day Challenge group can help them. She said it also is a safe, anonymous respectful process.

“In mid-August we reach the 100 days and our big goals are to continue connecting with agencies in the three county areas because we know there are areas that serve young adults who find themselves in a homeless situation and we can help them,” said Kowatch.

She said the easiest way for everyone to get involved or if they have questions is to call (844) 900-0500 to get details and they will be put in the right direction to receive assistance. This includes children who need help, landlords who have space to rent, adults who know of homeless individuals or agencies that can provide support.