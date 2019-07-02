Beulah Art Fair slated for Saturday

BEULAH — Residents and visitors in the Beulah area looking for something to do after the Fourth of July festivities are over can check out the arts and crafts at the Beulah Art Fair.

The art fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, in Beulah Village Park, on the shores of Crystal Lake.

The show averages about 60 vendors from across the Midwest, offering items such as paintings, pottery, hand made clothing, lawn games, home decor, kitchen aides and more.

The art fair is sponsored by the Crystal Lake Community Business Association.