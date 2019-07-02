Clean Energy Art Challenge highlights SEEDS after school field day

TRAVERSE CITY – Over 130 students convened together at Historic Barns Park for the annual SEEDS After School Field Day.

This year’s theme was ‘Energize Me,’ and included a pop-up art exhibition featuring works created by the SEEDS After School students that showcased their learning about clean energy – conservation, efficiency, and renewable technologies. The day’s events included visits by local musician Seth Bernard, Wings of Wonder and native raptors, the Butterfly House and Bug Zoo, and an “Energy Bus” brought by the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.

The students, ranging in grade levels from Kindergarten to ninth grade, participated in a variety of fun, hands-on learning activities that each related to energy concepts. They used the sun to create art prints, a water relay race demonstrated the concept of energy transfer, and visited their curated art in the majestic Cathedral Barn.

The Clean Energy Art Challenge pop-up exhibition was a highlight of the event. Student artwork came from Brethren Middle School, Kaleva Norman Dickson Elementary, Fife Lake Elementary, Forest Area Middle School, Mesick (Floyd M. Jewett) Elementary, and Rapid City Elementary.

Self-playing guitars and drums greeted visitors outside the doors of the Cathedral Barn. Using miniature solar panels, circuits and gears, students created gadgets that played musical instruments when placed in sunlight. Inside the Barn, sparkling spinning mobiles also used solar energy to move. Framed artwork decorated the walls with visualizations of the science behind energy in its multiple forms. This art is the culmination of a semester of student engagement in STEM-based lesson plans focused on the science of energy and clean energy technologies.

So far in the 2018-2019 school year, SEEDS After School has served over 350 students and SEEDS staff have spent nearly 30,000 hours with youth, 37 percent of which were focused on STEM (Science – Technology – Engineering – Mathematics) and academics. The program has a heavy focus on ecology and getting students outdoors. Information about each current After School location can be found on the SEEDS website, Teaching and Learning Programs page. Questions can be directed to hello@ecoseeds.org.

SEEDS After School is made possible through funding from the Michigan Department of Education. The Clean Energy Art Challenge is sponsored by the Consumers Energy Foundation.