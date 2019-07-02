Double Trouble to entertain at next ShoreLine ShowCase

MANISTEE — Manistee ShoreLine ShowCase will present Double Trouble with Mary Rademacher, Francesca Armani, and Friends on July 9.

What do you get when you unleash the “fearsome diva” of entertainer extraordinaire Mary Rademacher along with cabaret ultra-talent Francesca Amari? Double Trouble.

The concert will be an evening of jazz, pop, and show tunes presented with tight harmonies, sassy choreography and some fun audience participation. Supporting this duo is the West Michigan Jazz Society winning pianist and arranger, Mark Kahny, rounded out by Tim Johnson on drums, and Mike Lutley on sax and flutes.

All ShoreLine ShowCase concerts are held from 7-9:15 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Street Beach Rotary Gazebo.

The rain/wind location is the Armory Youth Project, located on First Street.

Concerts are free of charge, but donations are always appreciated.