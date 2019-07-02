Ferris State University announces spring dean’s list

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University officials have announced that 4,181 students received Academic Honors for the semester that ended in May 2019 at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design.

To be eligible for Academic Honors, the minimum requirements for full-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA and completion of 12 Ferris credit hours or more of graded course work at the 100 level or higher. The minimum requirements for part-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA with completion of at least 12 accumulated Ferris credit hours of graded course work at the 100 level or higher.

Local students honored included:

Bear Lake: Linda Hartman James Eno, Cheryl Lundquist and Emileigh Ferguson.

Manistee: Lorri Bockhol, Sierra Valencia, Natalie Wilkosz, Sara Wehrmeister, Micah McKeough, Ashley Bauman,Lillian Bjorkquist, Sara Petoskey, Trinity Herbert, Theresa Buckingham, Cecelia Smith,Courtney Sorenson, Kayla Leach, Emilee Kott, Sophie Shriver, Heather Messer, Alexis Clouse, and Lauren Horton.

Onekama: Parker Sternberger.

Wellston: Faith Funk.