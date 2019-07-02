Lakers, Bobcats collect All-League honors

Bear Lake and Brethren had a combined total of nine athletes earn All-West Michigan D League honors this season.

The Lakers fell just shy of both a WMDL and Division 4 district title, but Bear Lake had a solid season and five Lakers earned postseason recognition.

Abigail Cross, Hayley May and Shaely Waller were named to the first team, Alyssa Eisenlohr to the second and Hailey Omar received honorable mention.

Cross batted .650 in the WMDL, recording two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 RBIs in 40 at-bats. She was a stalwart in the field, committing just one error in 78 total chances for a .987 fielding percentage while primarily playing first base and catcher.

“She was very deserving,” said Bear Lake head coach Garret Waller. “I think that she’s made the first team just about every year she’s played. Abby’s going to be greatly missed. She was my manager when she was in seventh and eighth grade, so she’s been with my program for a long time.

“She’s the type of player you can put anywhere,” he continued. “Anywhere you needed her to play, she could do it and get it done.”

Shaely hit .587 in conference play, recording three doubles, seven triples and 17 RBIs while never striking out in 46 at-bats. As Bear Lake’s shortstop, she had a fielding percentage of .833, committing just seven errors in 42 chances.

“She’s another girl I could put anywhere,” Garret said. “She hustled all the time. She got my hustle award for our banquet. She got Most Improved Player because her batting average went up by over 100 points from last year.

“She really works hard at getting better at softball and she would really like to play at the next level, so she’s been coming in and doing extra things trying to constantly get better,” Garret continued. “I believe she got second-team last year, so she really wanted to make first-team, and I’m glad the other coaches recognized her for that.”

As the Lakers’ pitching ace, May finished with a 1.36 ERA in the WMDL, allowing 44 hits, 49 runs and 10 earned while recording 78 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings of work. At the plate, she hit .476 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 42 at-bats.

“I can’t say enough about Hayley May,” Garret said. “Her ERA for the league was just over 1.00, she had a ridiculous amount of strikeouts, she cut her walks way down from last year and she really came on about midseason with her hitting.

“… She’s my best base runner — really smart on the bases,” he continued. “All four of those seniors are going to be really tough to replace and especially Hayley, being my No. 1 pitcher.”

Eisenlohr finished with a .643 batting average in league play, tallying four doubles, three triples and 29 RBIs in 42 at-bats. She had a fielding percentage of .925, committing seven errors in 93 total chances.

“Alyssa Eisenlohr is the type of girl that any coach would want on their team,” Garret said. “She would do anything for you. She was always helping me get equipment out, helping me put equipment away, helping the younger players as a mentor and she was a great hitter, too. … She deserved it and maybe should have even made the first team.”

Omar batted .444 in the WMDL, recording one double, three triples and 16 RBIs in 36 at-bats. She played in the outfield but also spent time playing third base and catcher.

“Hailey Omar is always right up there in batting average,” Garret said. “She’s improved tremendously in the outfield.”

But Omar’s greatest asset, Garret said, is her toughness.

“Hailey Omar is nothing but grit,” he said. “She’s a tough girl. … When we were playing Pentwater, I moved her to third base and she had a face mask on. The girl hit a hard grounder to her that bounced off her arm, hit her hard in the face mask and went to the outfield. She got mad, took her face mask off, threw it in the dugout and said, ‘I don’t need that.’

“Now, she just got hit in the face mask and she got angry and threw it off,” Garret continued. “… that’s her grittiness — especially when she gets mad. I was happy that she got recognized by the other coaches. I was kind of hoping to get her a little bit higher up there because she was fourth on the team in batting average, but I was happy with the honorable mention and I was extremely pleased that all of the players I nominated got something.”

Though the Bobcats struggled at times during the season, Megan Cordes was named first-team all-conference, Halle Richardson was named to the second team and Kaia Richardson and Meggan Macurio received honorable mention.

Brethren head coach Scot Modjeski was glad the players’ efforts were recognized by the other coaches in the WMDL.

“When you get recognized by the other coaches in the league, and you get voted all-conference by the other coaches, I think that’s a pretty good accomplishment for our girls,” he said. “It shows how much respect the other teams have for our players who are out there trying their best. We can’t vote for our own players, so all these girls were voted on by other coaches. … They performed well enough to be honored by them.”

Cordes hit .553 in league play, while recording 26 RBIs, 23 runs and two inside-the-park home runs. Modjeski said that Cordes joining the team breathed new life into the Bobcats.

“She started out the year playing just soccer,” he said. “When she joined us around the midway point of the season, she really sparked our team. We didn’t have a win until she started playing. We went 9-5 in the games she played and in the games she didn’t play, we didn’t win a game. She was like the spark plug for us.

“… She was really good behind the plate,” Modjeski continued. “She didn’t have very many passed balls — she blocked really well. I thought she really deserved it.”

Halle hit .500 in conference games and had 18 RBIs and 23 runs.

“Halle was a really good player for us,” Modjeski said. “She’s only a freshman and she has a really strong arm. She plays third base really well. That’s part of what helped our team: When Megan came we could move Halle to third — where she normally plays in summer ball — and she did a really good job. I was really proud of the way she played.”

Kaia was Brethren’s starting pitcher and also had a strong season at the plate, hitting .464 in WMDL games and scoring 23 runs.

“She didn’t get a lot of run support in some games, but in the games she did pitch, she pitched well,” Modjeski said. “She did a pretty good job. She missed the last three or four games because of a concussion. She got hurt, or she probably would have done better, but I thought she deserved honorable mention compared to some girls in the league.

“… She did a nice job at the plate and she did a pretty good job pitching,” he continued. “All we heard all year was how good the freshman pitcher from Pentwater was. When we played Pentwater, we lost by one run and we lost by three runs and it was because of errors. Kaia pitched pitch for pitch with her, I thought. She did just as good of a job as that other girl. She’s a good little player.”

Macurio hit .432 in conference games, recording seven RBIs, 18 runs while striking out just four times and providing veteran leadership throughout the season as the Bobcats’ center fielder.

“She has a super strong arm,” Modjeski said. “She’s not very big, but she can throw the ball from almost the center field fence to home plate on a line. She has a super strong arm and a lot of speed out in the outfield. She helped our other young outfielders out there by covering a lot of territory.

“She’s a good player,” he continued. “She was a senior so we’re going to miss her.”