Looking Back for July 3

40 YEARS AGO

Street dance

Square dancers, musicians and interested onlookers filled the west end of River Street last night. A street dance celebrating Manistee’s National Forest Festival was held, and was well-attended by many area residents. Those who missed their chance to dance can still partake in a polka dance being held tonight at the Manistee Armory.

Eastbound and down at the Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, and Jackie Gleason in “Smokey and the Bandit”. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. for the remainder of this week.

60 YEARS AGO

Bids due on new P.O. structure

Starting July 6, 1959 and henceforth for a period of 15 days or through July 20, 1959, there will be posted on the bulletin board in the lobby of the post office in Arcadia, Michigan, notice of invitations for bids for the construction of the new postal quarters for Arcadia.

80 YEARS AGO

Relief notice

Direct relief and old age assistance clients are informed that there will be a food distribution from the ERA warehouse at East River Street starting on July 5 for all those living north of Fifth Street, including the Northside, Parkdale, Manistee Route One, and Eastlake. For those living south of Fifth Street and in Oak Hill, Stronach, Route Two and Filer City, distribution will be July 6.

Programs going fast

The supply of Forest Festival programs dwindles speedily this morning and by noon, it was estimated by George O. Nye, Festival Secretary, the last of the many thousands printed will have been distributed to Festival guests. However, a new program for the Fourth of July events will be printed this afternoon and copies will be available tomorrow.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum