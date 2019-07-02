Manistee National Forest Festival events open today

MANISTEE — The Manistee National Forest Festival opens today with a series of events all leading up to Thursday’s Fourth of July main attraction events.

Golfers were out first thing this morning at Manistee National Golf & Resort for the annual Forest Festival Golf outing. The four person scramble had a large group of entrants and it was a fun outing for all who took part in it.

Also opening today at 10 a.m. and running until 5 p.m. was the Moments in Manistee History exhibit at the Manistee County Historical Museum at 425 River St. Museum Executive director Mark Fedder and his staff have put together a photo exhibit that explores the last 150 years of city. There is an admission charge for this event.

Fedder said people will enjoy looking at how some of the popular locations of the community looked in the past and the exhibit will run throughout the weekend.

“There are about 65 photographs on display,” said Fedder. “There are captions on all the photos explaining to people what they are looking at in them. Some of the photographs are grouped by topic to showing some of the well known buildings when they were constructed. Another part of the display will be a then and now section showing what some areas or buildings looked like in the past and how they look now.”

The exhibit is part of an ongoing celebration that is taking place over the course of several months.

“This year we are celebrating the City of Manistee’s sequicentennial as was in 1869 when the city was incorporated,” said Fedder.

A perfect way to also celebrate Manistee’s rich history is by taking a Manistee County Transportation trolley ride. The trolley ride includes a history of the community and things that the tour passes on the course. Rides run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last trip at 4 p.m.) and continue throughout the weekend. There is an admission cost.

Two of the most popular events of the Manistee National Forest Festival will be taking place on Thursday with the Independence Day Parade and the Fireworks at dusk over Lake Michigan.

Prior to the Independence Day Parade local veterans groups will remember those who served with a flag raising ceremony at 9:45 a.m. at the corner of River and Division streets. This is the official start to the big day and the public is invited to view the ceremony.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of River and Division streets and will run along River Street and down the Armory Youth Project. Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce event and program director Dianna Wall said the theme is going to be centered around the 150th anniversary of the city.

“It goes along with the sesquicenntenial celebration and we are encouraging entries to do all kids of things from the past 150 years,” said Wall.

The Manistee Fire Department has been selected as the 2019 parade grand marshall. Just like the city they are celebrating the department’s 150th anniversary this year. They also have have set a Guiness World Record as being the oldest continuously manned fire station. The historic station that is in use today was built in 1988 and began operation in 1989.

“We are humbled at this unique opportunity to lead the Fourth of July parade,” said Kozal. “We appreciate the community support and look forward to being a leader in fire and EMS for the next 150 years.”

Fred LaPoint who was a member of the Manistee Fire Department for 40 years as a firefighter and paramedic led the efforts on this project.

“It took over two years and I thank the many in the community for their support to get it done,” said LaPoint. “It was and remains a way for me to pay it forward to my brother and sister firefighters and to my community.”

Wall said there also is some new things this year that should provide some excitement for those watching the parade.

“The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and Little River Casino Resort are not doing a float this year, but will be floating a really huge balloon down the street,” said Wall. “What will also be new this year is the prince and princess pageant contestants will be riding on a trailer decorated in the lumbering theme.”

Other annual favorites like the local bands and the Tittabawssee Valley Fife and Drum Corps will be marching.

“Of course we can’t forget that everyone’s favorite, the Scottville Clown Band, will be marching as well,” said Wall.

The skies over Lake Michigan will light up at dusk with a big fireworks show thanks to the support of the Little River Casino Resort and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce president Stacie Bytwork thanked both of those groups for their continued support of the Forest Festival Fireworks.

“The Manistee Chamber of Commerce would like to take this opportunity to thank all the many volunteers and sponsors that make this growing festival happen every year,” said Bytwork. “A special thanks to our presenting and fireworks sponsor, the Little River Casino Resort and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians for their generous support.”

Similar to last year’s show, Bytwork said they will be playing music in partnership with Eagle 101.5 FM and people will be able to tune in while the fireworks are shot off over Lake Michigan.

Check out the Forest Festival preview section at manisteenews.com for more details or visit manisteeforestfestival.com