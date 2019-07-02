Michigan receives federal grant to help hundreds of ex-offenders obtain employment

By Angie Jackson

Detroit Free Press

The state of Michigan has received a federal grant that workforce development officials anticipate will help at least 600 ex-offenders secure jobs over the next four years.

The $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor will allow the Michigan Talent Investment Agency to expand its Fidelity Bonding Program, which assists employers who might be reluctant to hire ex-offenders or other job seekers who are considered high-risk. The policy insures against employee theft, forgery, larceny and embezzlement.

The Talent Investment Agency’s bonding program typically covers a range of job seekers who are considered higher risk, such as people with poor credit records or no work history.

The state will direct the federal funds toward returning citizens, with an emphasis on those recovering from addiction to opioids or other drugs, said Joe Billig, division administrator for the agency’s Targeted Services Division. The agency will partner with Michigan Department of Corrections programs that offer skilled trades training and reemployment guidance to veterans. The state will also promote the bonding program for people who graduate from drug or veterans treatment courts.

“It’ll be one more tool in the toolkit to help place these people into employment,” Billig said.

MDOC projects between 8,800 and 9,500 people will be released on parole each year during the period of the four-year grant. Sixty-five percent of estimated parolees are expected to have a substance abuse issue.

The bonds range from $5,000 to $25,000 and are free for an employer for six months. A $5,000 bond costs the state about $100, though Billig said companies generally look for the maximum coverage.

The program is administered through local Michigan Works! offices.