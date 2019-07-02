No injuries reported in Eastlake fire

EASTLAKE — The Eastlake Fire Department was dispatched to a fire just before 4 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Third Street in Eastlake.

Fire chief Jim Adamski said there were no injuries, however, a family dog did suffer some burns.

“Everyone got out safe,” he said. “(It was a) quick extinguishment. The fire was contained to the bedroom area; it didn’t get up in the rafters or anything, a lot of smoke damage. They’re out of the house until it gets repaired.”

Adamski said the cause of the fire was “fireworks related.”

“Keep the fireworks away from your home. Even if you shoot them up, they can come down on people’s houses,” he said. “People are not very safety conscious when it comes to using stuff like that. Use common sense.”

The Eastlake Fire Department was assisted on-scene by Manistee Township Fire Department.