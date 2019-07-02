Home / Entertainment / Ramsdell to host summer art classes

MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will offer summer art classes beginning July 9.

“Fine Art Mosaic” for beginners through advanced will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9-11.

Tricia Boucha of Mended Pieces Mosaics is the instructor, and her class will include cutting, designing and finishing, including a detailed lecture on the history and types of mosaic art, techniques and materials.

Boucha is a professional mosaicist with 40 years of teaching experience. Her works is found in hospitals, private collections and private spaces.

In addition, four different one-hour classes for elementary and middle school students will be at 10 a.m. on July 16, July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13. Popular local elementary art teacher Mary Wahr will offer “Zentangle” for students ages 8-11 on July 16.

Lynn Williams, retired back to Manistee from Colorado where she taught art for many years, will present “Garden Art” July 23 for students ages 6-11. On Aug. 6, Williams will teach “Honey Bees and other Insects” for ages 6-11, and Wahr will complete the summer with “Artists and their Animals” for students grades 8-11 on Aug. 13. This class will include some art history with the students drawing animals.

Sign-up online at ramsdelltheatre.org. Classes include all materials.

Since the Tuesday classes take place the same time as Tuesday, Talks, Tunes & Tours at 10 a.m. at the Ramsdell, parents can drop off their children in the classrooms while they attend the program in Hardy Hall.

