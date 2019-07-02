Rough & Tumble to play Monday Night Concert in the Park

ONEKAMA — The Portage Lake Association’s Monday Night Concert in the Park for July 8 will feature The Rough & Tumble.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. in Onekama’s Village Park on M-22.

Formed in 2011, this thrift-store-Americana duo, consists of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, folkies as industrious as they are scrappy, releasing five EPs and two albums in their eight years. In 2015, the couple sold everything they couldn’t store in boxes small enough to fit in Graham’s sister’s spare closet, quit their day jobs, admitted they were in love and bought a camper to venture on the open road, playing shows nationwide.

With their menagerie of classic and homemade instruments, they have been rambling around the country in their 16 foot camper with their dogs since then. The Rough & Tumble’s 2018 release “We Made Ourselves a Home When We Didn’t Know,” brought the listener to the road, an album described “as cozy, comfortable and inviting as a well-worn couch.” Find them online at www.theroughandtumble.com.

Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic baskets, children, parents and friends. In the event of stormy weather, the concert will be held in the Onekama Consolidated Schools Cafetorium; watch for more information at www.onekama.info, or on the Facebook page, -1, Onekama, Michigan.

The concert is free and open to the public, but the PLA Bucketeers will be there to help with the finances for these concerts.