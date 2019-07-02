Safe Routes to Schools training comes to Ludington

LANSING— Michigan Fitness Foundation Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program, in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is offering two regional trainings in Detroit on August 27th, and in Ludington on August 29th. Safe Routes to School is an international movement and federal program to make it safe, convenient, and fun for children, including those with disabilities, to bicycle and walk to school.

Regional trainings are for school champions, grant award recipients, principals, school transportation officials, planners, and road authorities, who want to dive deeper into the SRTS movement.

The trainings will consist of hands-on sessions designed to help a community build or sustain a SRTS project. Each training will have a guest presenter sharing best practices and success stories from some of Michigan’s most innovative projects. Session topics include:

• Navigating the Planning Process

• Navigating the Application Process

• Students at the Center: Youth Engagement and Leadership with SRTS

• Building Sustainable District-Wide SRTS Programs

• Asset Mapping: From Resources to Volunteers

• Diversify and Amplify: Leveraging Partnerships to Strengthen Your Program

All trainings are free, but registration is required as space is limited. To register and learn more visit www.saferoutesmichigan.org/upcoming-trainings/regional-trainings-registration/.

The mission of the Michigan Fitness Foundation is to inspire active lifestyles and healthy food choices through education, environmental change, community events, and policy leadership.

Michigan Department of Transportation is responsible for planning, designing, and operating streets, highways, bridges, transit systems, airports, railroads, and ports.

The Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program is supported by Federal transportation funds designated by Congress for specific activities that enhance the intermodal transportation system and provide safe alternative transportation options. Through SRTS, communities can stage a wide variety of projects and activities from building safer street crossings to establishing programs that encourage and educate children and their parents to safely walk and bicycle to school.