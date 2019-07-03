Weesies celebrates 20 years in Manistee

MANISTEE — Weesies Brothers Garden Center is celebrating 20 years in business in Manistee this year.

The Weesies farm in Montague started in 1907 when Dutch immigrants Edward and Elizabeth Weesies moved from Muskegon to Montague, purchasing 50 acres, a barn and a house. They started by growing vegetables and peddling them in Montague and Whitehall.

Over the years, the Weesies purchased more property, and by the 1970s were farming 120 acres of celery. During the 1950s, the Weesies also started growing flowers to provide income in the spring before the celery crop was harvested. The first retail garden center was opened on Walsh Road in Montague in the 1960s. By 1995, there were over 4 acres of greenhouses in Montague to supply the growing wholesale/retail business.

The Weesies stopped growing celery in 1998 and went completely to flowers and landscaping.

In 1999, the Weesies purchased property on U.S. 31 in Manistee and opened their second retail store. For a few years, the store was a 28 foot by 100 foot Quonset greenhouse. The store was so well received in the area, after just three years selling out of the Quonset greenhouse, a larger greenhouse and headhouse were built to better accommodate the demand in the Manistee area.

The greenhouse got larger a few years later with the addition of the retractable roof house for perennials and nursery stock. The most recent addition was in 2015 when another 5,000 square feet were added.

The Weesies are thankful for the many dedicated customers and its staff from the Manistee area that have made this store such a success. They look forward to serving this community for many years to come.

Everyone is invited to an ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 13.