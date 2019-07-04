A sparkling good time: Forest Festival takes off with fireworks, parade

MANISTEE — The Independence Day celebration has just begun.

Thousands of people joined Manistee’s Fourth of July celebration while the 83rd annual Manistee National Forest Festival featured a flag raising ceremony, Independence Day Parade and other events Thursday.

The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the festival each year, which features a large variety of events and is attended by people from all over the nation.

The day ended with a bang, while a grand fireworks display was set-off over Lake Michigan in Manistee. This year’s show was the largest yet, with music in sync to the fireworks in partnership with Eagle 101.5 FM.

Surrounding beaches in the area were packed with residents and visitors alike.

This year’s parade was themed to coincide with Manistee’s 150th anniversary. From giant patriotic star balloons to dancers, the parade had one of the best line-ups yet.

The Manistee Fire Department was selected as the 2019 parade grand marshal. Recently, the Manistee Fire Department set a world record in time for its 130th anniversary on June 17, 2019. The station is the “Oldest Continuously Manned Operating Fire Station.”

Manistee’s current fire station building was constructed in 1888, but was not operational until 1889.

“We are humbled at this unique opportunity to lead the Fourth of July parade,” said Public Safety director Tim Kozal in a recent interview. “We appreciate the community support and look forward to being a leader in fire and EMS for the next 150 years.”

The fireworks show was made possible by the Little River Casino Resort and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. Chamber president Stacie Bytwork thanked both groups for their continued support of the Forest Festival Fireworks.

“The Manistee Chamber of Commerce would like to take this opportunity to thank all the many volunteers and sponsors that make this growing festival happen every year,” said Bytwork in a recent interview.

Coming up Friday, the Forest Festival has plenty of fun planned for families and visitors of all kinds.

The Manistee World of Arts and Crafts will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Red Szymarek Park. Whispering Pines Mobile Zoo will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to dusk at Douglas Park, First Street Beach.

Then, a favorite each year, the Beach Buddies Kids Day event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Park.

Taking place later in the day, the annual Lions Fish Boil is set for 4:30-7:30 p.m., located at the Lions Pavilion at First Street Beach.

New events include the Polka Party from 7-11 p.m. at the Lions Pavilion, and then the Jaycees Beach Bash from 7-11:59 p.m. at Douglas Park, First Street Beach.

Youth can also participate in fun at the Armory Youth Project, while a concert is slated for 8-11 p.m. in the parking lot.

Check out the Forest Festival preview section at manisteenews.com for more details or visit manisteeforestfestival.com