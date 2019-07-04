CBS Solar recognized by trade publication

COPEMISH — CBS Solar has earned a reputation for being one of Michigan’s most trusted solar contractors. Now that reputation has translated to national recognition.

General Contractors magazine, an industry trade publication, recently announced that CBS Solar is one of America’s Best Residential Solar Contractors.

“We were surprised and honored to learn of this recognition,” said CBS Solar president, Allan O’Shea. “We have quietly been on the leading edge of the solar power movement in Michigan.”

Two decades ago, residential solar was not a viable energy solution for the majority of Americans. Today, the outlook is much brighter for solar as it has become one of the least expensive sources of energy for many homeowners across the U.S.

“Our solar business has been growing at a rapid pace and we are poised to have our best year ever,” added O’Shea. “More and more people are understanding the long-term value of residential solar and choosing to make the investment.”

The typical homeowner will realize a 9-year return-on-investment, at which time, their electricity cost is effectively zero.

For more on CBS Solar, visit the CBS Solar website at www.cbssolar.com.

“We encourage people to reach out to us via phone, Facebook or our website,” said O’Shea. “We can help navigate people through the process and allow them to understand the true benefits of solar power.”