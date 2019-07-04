Community Foundation names Minger endowment grant recipients

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation has awarded 10 new grants totaling nearly $250,000 from the Minger Family Endowment Fund.

Supported projects will advance the foundation’s mission to enhance the quality of life in Manistee County and further the purpose of the Minger Family Endowment Fund to enhance and expand local access to recreation.

“Mr. Minger shared that he received much joy from the time he spent recreating in our community and wanted to give back. He recognized that, in a community our size, his enduring gift would have a tremendous impact,” said Laura Heintzelman, the foundation’s president and CEO. “It is an honor for us to be entrusted with this special gift and we are proud that each of these projects will help to further the Minger family’s legacy.”

The largest grant, for $100,000 to the Manistee County Council on Aging, will support Phase 1A of the Wagoner Center project and allow the MCCOA to relocate to the Wagoner Center in order to better meet the demand for their services. The new facility will enable the MCCOA to enhance and expand programs and services to area seniors and support use by the greater community.

“I am so proud that the Manistee County Community Foundation felt the Wagoner Community Center was a deserving project for this amazing grant,” said Sarah Howard, MCCOA executive director. “The grant will help us build out our multi-purpose rooms that will be used for many types of exercise programs.

“It will also allow us to get the right equipment for year round activity programs. Not only will the Wagoner Community Center benefit the Manistee County Seniors but I think it will be a wonderful addition for all of Manistee County for generations to come.”

Other grants from the Minger Family Endowment Fund include:

• $39,700 to the City of Manistee for the First Street Beach Tennis Court Rehabilitation Project. This project will include resurfacing/striping the courts, installation of ADA accessible walkways to link the court to the parking area, new netting and installation of wind screening;

• $745 to ECHO His Love for the Healthy Inside and Out project. This project will provide portable, indoor and active recreation games and equipment to benefit ECHO His Love clients and families, including food pantry users, and will be made available to individuals and families at the community’s seasonal rotating homeless shelter, Safe Harbor;

• $25,000 to Manistee County for the Manistee County Trail Master Plan & SMART Trails Friends Group Establishment project. This project will allow the Manistee County Multi-Use Trail committee to develop a multi-use trail plan as well as establish a 501(c)(3) nonprofit “Friends Group” which will act as an advisory committee to the county’s Recreation Commission and support through volunteers, maintenance and fundraising;

• $13,050 to the Manistee Saints Baseball Club for the Rietz Park: Upgrade & Improvements project. This project addresses the need for replacement of aged equipment, while promoting safety for all users of the field with important updates to the grounds. Upgrades to the ballpark include purchasing a sound system, mound and home plate tarps, bullpen backstop padding and game-day bases;

• $5,000 to Pleasanton Township for the Recoating of Tennis/Pickleball Courts Project. This project will enable the township to resurface existing courts that support use by tennis and basketball and expand their use to also include pickleball;

• $19,238 to the Pleasant Valley Community Center for the ArcadiaFit – Indoor Recreation project. This project furthers the ArcadiaFit program and will enable the Pleasant Valley Community Center (PVCC) to fulfill its mission to provide greater recreational, fitness and social opportunities to the community by improving the recreation and fitness facility to better serve the needs of the area;

• $22,000 to SEEDS for the Improving Trail, Water Access and Recreational Opportunities in the Huron-Manistee National Forest project. The SEEDS Youth Conservation Corps along with the U.S. Forest Service will maintain trails and replace boardwalks in critical areas throughout the forest. The youth corps will work at sites within the national forest to make these recreational areas more accessible for hiking, biking, fishing, swimming and Frisbee golfing;

• $5,000 to Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club for their Introduction to Nature project. This project will enable the organization to expand and diversify youth participation and experiences in their summer field camps at the club located in Brethren; and

• $9,400 to the State of Michigan — Orchard Beach State Park for the Orchard Beach State Park Ski Trails Project. This project will enhance the winter recreation at Orchard Beach State Park at existing trails and support the development of a new winter trail loop. Equipment purchased through the grant will enable the preparation and grooming of 2.9 miles of trails for both cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

The Minger Family Endowment Fund was established through the generosity of Forest R. Minger Jr., who gifted the foundation over $15 million through his estate to further access to recreation and recreational opportunities in Manistee County.

Grants total $239,133.

The Manistee County Community Foundation (MCCF), established in 1987, is a public charity and tax-exempt nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Manistee County – today, and in the future. The foundation provides leadership to achieve community change, makes grants that address local needs, and builds community endowment.

Information about the Foundation’s Minger Family Endowment Fund and other grant programs is available at www.manisteefoundation.org or by contacting the Foundation office at (231) 723-7269.